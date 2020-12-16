Garrett Gray obtains commercial pilot certification at UC Clermont College

Submitted by Sporty’s Academy.

Garrett Gray earned his Commercial pilot certificate on November 27, 2020. With his Commercial pilot certificate, Gray is now approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly aircraft for compensation. Gray is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Gray resides in Milford, OH and is the son of Mary Eisnaugle and Pat Gray. When Gray completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, he will have also earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and is considering completing a Bachelor’s degree in from the University of Cincinnati.

For more information about professional pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu or call 513.732.5200.