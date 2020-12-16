Gabriel Urling solos at Sporty’s Academy

Submitted by Sporty’s Academy.

Gabriel Urling soloed in a single-engine aircraft on December 5, 2020. This was Urling’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft.

Urling, a resident of Batavia, is studying to obtain his pilot certificate at Sporty’s Academy at Clermont County Airport in Batavia, OH.

When Urling obtains his pilot certificate, he will be able to carry a passenger and fly as long as weather conditions are favorable. The aircraft that Urling has been using for his flight training can carry four people and cruises at nearly 140 miles per hour.

Gabriel Urling will soon join the ranks of more than 600,000 U.S. licensed pilots who learned to fly for the challenge and adventure.