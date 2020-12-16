Clermont Library to host short story contest

Submitted by Clermont County Library.

Everyone has a story … unleash yours during the Short Story Contest hosted by the Clermont County Public Library Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2021.

The contest is open to writers in two categories: Teens, age 11 to 17, and adults, age 18 and up.

To submit your entry, go to clermontlibrary.org/shortstorycontest2021 by midnight Jan. 31.

The stories will be judged anonymously. All entries are final. Stories should be acceptable for general audiences. One entry will be accepted per person. The original and unpublished stories must be between 1,000 and 2,500 words.

Winners will be announced April 19 and the stories will be published on the library’s website blog. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive $150, $100 and $50 gift cards, respectively.

Visit clermontlibrary.org for complete rules and additional information or visit a branch to ask a librarian. What will you discover?