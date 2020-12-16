Blood donors needed around the holidays

Submitted by Hoxworth Blood Center.

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati is offering all blood donors a special gift in an effort to boost the local blood supply ahead of the holidays.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma at a Hoxworth donor center or blood drive between Dec. 13 and Dec. 31 will receive an email link within 72 hours for a $10 gift card that can be redeemed at a number of national retailers, services, and restaurants.

“We’re all looking forward to the end of 2020—but while the rest of us are celebrating the holidays, there will still be patients in area hospitals in need of blood and platelets,” said Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations at Hoxworth Blood Center. “It is an unfortunate reality that the need for blood never takes a holiday, which is why we are calling on the Cincinnati community to roll up a sleeve during this season of giving.”

Lipton says that the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve tend to be difficult for blood banks across the country, even in non-pandemic times.

She also adds that there is an ongoing urgent need for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma.

Hoxworth continues to follow social distancing guidelines at donor centers and blood drives. Masks are required per local guidelines.

To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org. Appointments are encouraged at this time in order to maintain social distancing protocol.