Water Resources seeks feedback in brief survey

Submitted by the county.

Clermont County Water Resources invites its customers to participate in a brief survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M5MFWQP. Please respond by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23. The survey only takes a few minutes to complete.

In 2021, average residential water and sewer bills (due every two months) would increase by $5.88 under recommendations made by the NewGen Strategies & Solutions consulting firm at the Dec. 2 Board of County Commissioners meeting. Commissioners had a Q/A session on Dec. 8 and are expected to vote on final recommendations on Dec. 28.

Annual rate increases (for years 2021-2025) are projected to increase revenue 9.5 percent for water and 3 percent for sewer each year and would help pay for ongoing replacement of an aging treatment, distribution and collection system as well as regular maintenance and operation.

Clermont County by far has the lowest water and sewer rates in Southwest Ohio, according to NewGen. Rates for the City of Cincinnati more than double Clermont County’s. Sewer rates are currently less than the 1993 rates and the last water rate increase came in 2015.

For a look at the presentation, Clermont County Recommendations Presentation (2020-12-02), go here.

You may also email comments to: watersewer@clermontcountyohio.gov

Or mail them to:

Clermont County Water Resources Department

4400 Haskell Lane

Batavia, OH 45103

Attn: Lyle Bloom