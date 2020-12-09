Submitted by St. Louis School.

1st HONORS

4th Grade
Owen Seward

5th Grade

6th Grade
Will Zerhusen

7th Grade
Warren Murphy
Jessica Noschang

8th Grade
Anna Blair
Ellie Breitenstein
Kaitlin Brown
Audrey Gildea
Hunter Ross

2nd HONORS

4th Grade
Jakob Estep
Sophie Garrett
Jude Pfieffer
Hudson Pope

5th Grade
Colton Brown
Tessa Fite
Alayna Lawson
Alex Steiner
Ella Wolfer

6th Grade
Abby Brock
Ella Carlier
Silas Harvey
Avram Holden
Ellen Mathews
Maya Murphy
Josie Pfeiffer
Isabelle Speer

7th Grade
Ben Bernhardt
Ben Crow

8th Grade
Gabriella Boland
Mason Ross
Joseph Trimble