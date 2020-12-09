Submitted by St. Louis School.
1st HONORS
4th Grade
Owen Seward
5th Grade
6th Grade
Will Zerhusen
7th Grade
Warren Murphy
Jessica Noschang
8th Grade
Anna Blair
Ellie Breitenstein
Kaitlin Brown
Audrey Gildea
Hunter Ross
2nd HONORS
4th Grade
Jakob Estep
Sophie Garrett
Jude Pfieffer
Hudson Pope
5th Grade
Colton Brown
Tessa Fite
Alayna Lawson
Alex Steiner
Ella Wolfer
6th Grade
Abby Brock
Ella Carlier
Silas Harvey
Avram Holden
Ellen Mathews
Maya Murphy
Josie Pfeiffer
Isabelle Speer
7th Grade
Ben Bernhardt
Ben Crow
8th Grade
Gabriella Boland
Mason Ross
Joseph Trimble