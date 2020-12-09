Submitted by Ring Real Estate.

Ring Real Estate is very pleased to announce that Lizabeth Doss has joined our team! Liz likes to build relationships and bring joy to others by helping her clients recognize their dreams come true.

Liz gained extensive knowledge of houses from personally restoring many of them over the past years. She also lived in Lake Waynoka for 27 years and served on their Board of Trustees. This knowledge, coupled with her experience as a business owner, has provided her with valuable skills that she uses daily in real estate negotiations, educating homebuyers and sellers, and effectively marketing her listings.

Liz not only earned the Rookie of the Year Award in 2009 when she began her real estate career, she also has been a member of the Southern Ohio Association of Realtors® Elite Club many times over the years since.

When not helping her clients achieve their dreams, Liz enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and gardening. She also continues restoring houses to their original beauty.

If you are looking for an experienced and trustworthy agent, whether selling or buying, give Liz a call at 937-515-1737 or at Ring Real Estate 937-378-3800.