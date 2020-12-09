Submitted by the University of Kentucky.

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 300 candidates for degrees at the December 2020 virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 4.

Madison Zimmer of Amelia, OH, was recognized during the virtual ceremony for earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.

At commencement, the University of Kentucky will honor students who have either earned their degree or who have applied to graduate.

The inclusion of such names does not guarantee nor serve to validate that a student will graduate.

This is not confirmed until degree checkout has been completed by each college.

