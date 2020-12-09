DAV #63 supports efforts to reduce NPRC backlog

Submitted by DAV Chapter #63.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) was recently notified by Congressman Warren Davidson that he joined with 232 other Congressional Representatives to petition the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) to resolve a problem which was severely impacting disability claims.

The NPRC is the service responsible for providing our veterans with important personnel, health and medical service records required to qualify for a wide range of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) related benefits.

Congressman Davidson indicated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPRC has dramatically reduced its staffing which has created a significant backlog of record requests. “Clermont County and all veterans’ records are needed by the VA to prove that the veterans are entitled to the benefits that they earned,” explained DAV Chapter #63 Benefits Protection Team Leader (BPTL) John Plahovinsak. “It is the mission of the DAV to ensure that our veterans receive their entitled benefits and this is why our Chapter is monitoring this situation.”

Many veterans are waiting months to receive their military records and without these vital military records veterans cannot submit disability claims to the VA for the injures they received while serving their country.

“For example, Navy veterans must prove they were on a ship during a specific time period to qualify for Exposure to Agent Orange disability benefits,” explained BPTL Plahovinsak, “and veterans have to prove that they served near the Toxic Open Burn Pits in Iraq and Afghanistan to be included on the VA’s Airborne Open Burn Pit Registry.”

“DAV Chapter #63 concurs with Congressman Davidson, himself an Army veteran, and the 232 other Congressional Representatives in urging the National Personnel Records Center to develop a workable timeline and Plan to reduce the massive backlog of requests from our disabled veterans who need their military records,” stated the Chapter’s BPTL.

“We understand and comprehend that the Records Center must adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards and guidelines for the protection of its’ valued workers,” suggested Plahovinsak, “so this Plan should address these safety concerns. As soldiers we had to adapt, improvise and overcome and the National Records Personnel Center should do the same thing to overcome the backlog of vital requests.”

Congressman Davidson and the other Congressional Representatives, including Steve Chabot and Brad Wenstrup, should be commended not only for calling this situation to DAV Chapter #63 attention but in requesting the National Personnel Records Center to develop a timeline and Workable Plan to reduce the backlog of requests,” said DAV Chapter Commander Gary Lytle.

“Our Chapter’s Executive Committee will be contacting both Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman for them to voice their concerns on this backlog of record requests matter to the appropriate authorities,” promised Lytle.

“Our DAV Chapter #63 firmly agrees with Congressman Davidson’s statement that COVID may require people to work differently, but it cannot become an excuse for inadequate performance,” concluded Commander Lytle. “The DAV’s Mission is to fight for the benefits that our veterans earned and we must continue the legislative fight at the grassroot chapter-level in order to be successful.”

In correspondence, signed by Congressman Brad Wenstrup to the Director Scott Levins of the National Archives and Records Administration, “The NPRC serves as an important cornerstone in our nation’s system to provide and care for veterans, but without your agency’s needed services many of those who have worn the uniform are experiencing significant claims processing delays. We ask for your committed leadership to overcoming these challenges and to assist in providing veterans with the records needed to pursue their earned benefits.”

Any questions/concerns on the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) and the backlog of military record requests should be sent to DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant John Plahovinsak a plahovinsak@msn.com.