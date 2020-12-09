Submitted by the county.

Linda L. Fraley, Clermont County Auditor, announces that 2021 dog and kennel licenses are now on sale. The license fee is $16 per dog and $80 per kennel license.

The last day to purchase a license without a penalty is Jan. 31, 2021.

You may purchase or renew your dog license online by going to the Clermont County Auditor website at www.clermontauditor.org and selecting Dog License Information.

Kennel licenses cannot be purchased online; they are available only through the Auditor’s Office.

Dog licenses are also available at various locations throughout the county. Please visit the Auditor’s website for more information on where you can purchase dog licenses or contact the Auditor’s Office at 513.732.7150 or dogtags@clermontcountyohio.gov.