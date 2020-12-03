Batavia begins season with win over Norwood

A balanced scoring attack combined with a couple key halftime adjustments led the Batavia High School boys basketball team to a 62-47 season-opening win over Norwood on Monday, November 30.

The Bulldogs finished the contest with eight different players scoring at least one point. Seven of the eight scored at least six points. That being said, head coach Aaron Brose acknowledged the team had a few things that needed to be corrected.

“We were sloppy,” Brose said. “There’s a lot of things we worked on and we need to clean that up, but I can’t complain too much. We did what we need to do to get the win, and every win counts.”

Batavia struggled rebounding the ball early, allowing Norwood to get several second and even third chances at the basket. Brose brought that up at halftime, and things improved over the final 16 minutes of play.

“We talked about at halftime, I said our rebounding was non-existent in the first half,” Brose said. “That shouldn’t be the case for us. We had too many guys when the shot went up that wanted to stare at the basketball instead of going to get on the glass. I thought we did a better job in the second half, still not as good as we need to do. It was better but not where we need to be.”

Batavia led 28-22 at the break. They built on that margin in the third period, outscoring the visitors 15-7 to hold a 43-29 advantage after three quarters.

Defense played a key role for the Bulldogs. They finished with nine steals as a team, four of which came from Kyler Myers.

“He’s long, he’s athletic,” Brose said. “He’s just got good anticipation. He did a good job of making things hard, It wasn’t something we went saying we’re going to do a lot of that, he just has good instincts and was able to make some plays because of his length.”

Batavia finished the game 12 of 13 from the free-throw line as a team in the contest.

“I’ll take that every night if we can get that,” Brose said. “You win a lot of games by making free throws. We have some guys we’re going get fouled. They’re inside and they draw a crowd and they get hit quite a bit.”

Kellen Epps led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Mason Weisbrodt and Owen Wiscombe grabbed eight rebounds each. Max Applegate had 13 points, four assists and a pair of steals for Batavia. Kenyon Gardner tallied seven points, highlighted by a thunderous breakaway dunk in the first half.

Myers, Shane Kongo and Robert Lisk had six points each.

As of this writing, Batavia is next scheduled to return to play on Tuesday, December 8 with a home contest against Williamsburg.