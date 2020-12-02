Submitted by the Post Office.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters addressed to Santa arrive from children and families. Some letters ask for toys and games.

Some ask for winter clothes. Some ask for help for themselves and their loved ones.

With USPS Operation Santa, individuals and organizations can send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.

Sending a letter to Santa is easy if you know how. The Postal Service is here to help with guides and tips to help kids write and send their best letters ever. All the information you could possibly need to write a letter, address an envelope, put on a stamp and send it on its way can be found on uspsoperationsanta.com/getinvolved or our holiday newsroom at https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/operation-santa.htm.

To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address as seen on the example envelope below. Letters will be accepted Nov. 16 – Dec. 15.

The USPS Operation Santa program celebrates its 108th year in 2020 by opening up for nationwide participation. Now, more than ever, the program is needed to help less fortunate kids and families during the holidays.

Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for nationwide adoption by visiting USPSOperationSanta.com — all from the socially distant safety of your own home. Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill.

For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.

Companies also help adopt letters. Every year many companies create teams and adopt several letters. All the better to help grant that special wish to deserving families and kids.

The complete history of the program can be found online at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom, by visiting USPS.com/holidaynews, along with additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.