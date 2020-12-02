Stop the scams: Duke Energy joins Cincinnati BBB to protect customers

Submitted by Duke Energy.

The phone rings and the caller ID says it’s Duke Energy. The person on the other end of the line identifies himself as a Duke Energy representative and says, “We’re on the way to disconnect your electric service unless you pay us over the phone right now!” You follow the instructions, make a payment and – just like that – you’ve been scammed.

Sadly, phone calls like this have become more common in 2020. In fact, Duke Energy customers across Greater Cincinnati have reported about 32% more scam attempts in the first 10 months of 2020 than they did in all of 2019.

Listen to a recording of a Duke Energy customer learning she was scammed out of more than $400 here.

With scams targeting electric and natural gas customers on the rise, Duke Energy has joined forces with Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati and utilities across the continent to bring awareness to these criminal tactics.

The result is Utility Scam Awareness Day, which is Nov. 18. This day of advocacy and awareness is focused on educating all consumers and business owners, and exposing the many tactics used by scammers.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s absolutely critical to remind all utility customers to beware of impostors attempting to scam them,” said Jared Lawrence, Duke Energy’s vice president of revenue services and metering. “While we’ve made great progress as an industry in getting the word out the past few years, the scammers are continually adapting and adjusting their tactics. That’s why we must continue to keep our customers informed and aware so they don’t become the next victims. Together, we can stop scams.”

Recognized annually, Utility Scam Awareness Day was created in 2016 by Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), a consortium of nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas companies and their respective trade associations.

“We applaud the efforts of Duke Energy and UUAS to inform and educate customers about utility scams and the ways imposters are continually implementing new schemes to trick customers out of money and personal information,” said Jocile Ehrlich, president and CEO of Cincinnati Better Business Bureau, which serves 20 counties across the tri-state area. “We hear stories about these scams each day. And we know the best way to prevent individuals and businesses from becoming victims is for them to be more vigilant and to learn to identify common signs of scams like these.”

Most common phone scam

The most rampant scam involves individuals posing as utility providers calling customers and insisting they are delinquent on their bills. The scammer typically claims a service disconnection is pending, rigs the caller ID to mimic the customers’ utility provider and demands immediate payment in the form of a prepaid debit card. In some cases, the caller may even have the customer’s name, address or other personal identifiable information, and use it to build credibility and trust.

Take this quiz based on real scenarios to test your knowledge and learn how to spot scams here.

Common tactics used in this scam and others include:

– A call with prerecorded voice, often referred to as a robocall, with a caller ID display showing the name of the customer’s utility.

– A mimicked interactive voice menu that customers typically hear when they call their utility.

– Threats to disconnect power or natural gas service to a customer’s home or business within an hour.

– Immediate payment demands by prepaid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency or mobile apps like Cash App, Venmo and Zelle.

– A promise of a refund check if the customer makes a payment and the pending disconnect was an error. Oftentimes, this promise of a refund check requires customers to share or confirm personal information like birthdays, Social Security numbers and more. Note: Duke Energy does not contact customers to verify personal information by phone, email or in person in order to mail a check, and the vast majority of refunds are applied as credits to customers’ accounts.

Customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during an interaction with one of these scammers should:

– Hang up the phone.

– Never give the caller any personal information. Scammers are crafty and can easily trick you into giving them information.

– Call Duke Energy by using the phone number on the bill or on the company’s website, followed by a call to the police. Duke Energy customers in Ohio and Kentucky can reach a company representative by calling 800.544.6900.

Never buy a prepaid debit card or gift card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Do not pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded by a prepaid card to avoid a disconnection. Utility companies do not specify how customers should make a payment, and they always offer a variety of ways to pay, including online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.

Separately, the Cincinnati Better Business Bureau encourages individuals and businesses to report suspected scams at scamtracker.com, including suspicious and misleading schemes related to the marketing and solicitation practices of third-party energy companies in Ohio.

Scamming through the pandemic

Duke Energy and the UUAS consortium’s other members have seen an increase in scam attempts appearing to take advantage of the uncertainty of the pandemic. In addition to the frequent impostor scam, some new tactics include bogus COVID-19 references to steal personal information. Although impostors continue to target utility customers, UUAS members and partners have succeeded in taking nearly 9,400 scam telephone numbers out of operation.

“At the height of the pandemic, scammers preyed on Duke Energy customers with an alarming frequency,” Lawrence said. “The good news? Most people didn’t fall for it.”

When the UUAS campaign started in 2016, more than 9% of Duke Energy customers who reported scams lost money, and so far this year, less than 3% have reported falling for scams. That’s still nearly $400,000 of hard-earned money lost to scammers in less than a year, and the reason why more work needs to be done to get the word out.

“Customers need to be on high alert as we continue to see impostor utility scams rise across North America,” said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez. “Scammers demand money or personal information on the spot – usually with threatening language – and indicate that service will be disconnected immediately. Anyone and everyone, from senior households to small business owners, is at risk of being targeted.”

UUAS advises customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer to contact their local utility or law enforcement authorities.

Visit Duke Energy’s brand journalism site, illumination, to learn more about the company’s involvement in founding Utilities United Against Scams.