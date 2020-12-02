Submitted by the University of Mount Union.

The University of Mount Union Department of Theatre, as part of the Jack and Madge Peters Visiting Artist Series, presented a virtual production entitled, “Living in 2020: A Project.”

Dirk Kaufman of Cincinnati, OH was part of the cast and production.

This devised theatre project, created by the cast, is an exploration of life in 2020 told in vignettes and monologues.

The show is directed by the 2020 Jack and Madge Peters Visiting Artist Bob Berky. Berky boasts international credits in theatres and theatrical festivals in France, the United Kingdom, Scotland, Argentina, Hong Kong and Israel. He has served as movement director for “12th Night” at New York City’s famed Shakespeare In The Park and has been a movement coach for Gregory Hines, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfieffer. As an actor Berky has appeared at the Kennedy Center, The Folger Library and the Smithsonian Institution. He has worked as a master teacher and guest artist at Brandeis University, Julliard, University of Texas at Austin, Smith College, and Brown University and currently lives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Mount Union Department of Theatre Chair Kevin P. Kern was ecstatic for Berky to serve as guest artist this year.

“I met Bob when he was a guest artist in my graduate theatre department, quite a few years ago,” said Kern. “His energy and artistic genius stayed with me throughout my time as an artist, and I knew that my students would be as inspired by Bob now as I was all those years ago.”

Learn more about Mount Union’s theatre program at mountunion.edu/theatre.