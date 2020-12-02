Submitted by Chatfield College.

Chatfield College has been approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education to offer two new degree programs, the Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) in Early Childhood Education and the Associate of Applied Science in Human Services. These degree programs will be in addition to the Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts degree.

The A.A.S. in Early Childhood Education helps students develop expertise in teaching, pedagogy, theories of education, technological tools used in education and prepares them to sit for the Ohio PreK-3 licensure exam. The A.A.S. in Human Services program helps students develop expertise in sociology, psychology and prepares them to become a registered Social Work Assistant in the State of Ohio. Social Work Assistants work under the direct supervision of psychologists, psychiatrists, or social workers, and provide assessments, referrals, observations, crisis intervention, case management, and advocacy for the vulnerable in our communities.

“We listened to the communities we serve and developed these programs in response. We are pleased to offer these new programs at both locations, St. Martin and Cincinnati, Ohio. Our strategic plan called for adding new programs based on community needs and interest,” said Robert Elmore, President of Chatfield College. “We will be celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2021 and these are the first programs the college has added since its inception in 1971,” Elmore added.

Chatfield College is now enrolling for Spring classes, which begin January 25, 2021. Visit www.chatfield.edu or call 513-921-9856 (OTR campus) or 513-875-3344 (St. Martin campus) to learn more.