Submitted by the Post Office.

Do you know an outstanding Clermont County business or individual who deserves to be recognized? Nominate them for a Clermont Chamber Small Business Excellence Award!

Award categories include Emerging Business, Business Excellence,

Excellence in Impact, Emerging Leader, Business Woman of the Year, Educator of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

The 2021 awards ceremony will be held as part of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting luncheon on February 12, 2021 at Holiday Inn & Suites Cincinnati East.

To nominatea business, please go here.

Nominations due by Dec. 11.