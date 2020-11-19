WCMS cheerleaders win third straight SOCC title

For the third consecutive year, the West Clermont Middle School cheerleading program has brought home grand championship hardware.

The squad, coached by Laura Naegele, Mandy Samson and Britney Love, earned top honors at the Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge, held at Manchester High School on Sunday, October 25.

The event, as with so many things this year, was a bit different than in years past. The group performed their traditional and game day routines without fans in attendance.

“Both of our performances were without fans, in front of judges, event staff and coaches only,” Naegele said via email. “We were also able to perform in front of the West Clermont high school competition squad (they were also there competing). We made a group FaceTime call for parents to join and watch live. It was a different experience performing without family and friends in the stands cheering us on!”

Samson said the team performed a slightly different routine than other squads in the competition as they aren’t allowed to stunt.

“We kind of have to branch off into our own division,” Samson said. “They take the overall score of all the teams that day and give out a grand champions trophy. We were very excited. We’ve always considered that teams have an edge on us because it’s something we’re not allowed to do at West Clermont, so when we start to travel a little bit further, their teams are always stunting and mounting. This was the third year in a row we’ve went there against the stunting teams and we still pulled out grand champs. We’re very proud of that.”

The three-peat has both coaches proud of their athletes.

“We have high expectations for our cheerleaders, individually and as a squad,” Naegele said. “As coaches we continually challenge them and push them out of their comfort zones to grow them in their skill level and as overall cheerleaders. Earning Grand Champions in the Middle School division for a third straight year feels amazing as our efforts are paying off. We’ve had to work harder as coaches and the cheerleaders have had to work harder due to the coronavirus-related issues.”

Those issues have included anything from athletes going into quarantine to parents being unable to watch matches live, but through it all, the athletes persevered.

“We owe all that [success] to the girls, especially this year,” Samson said. “We’ve had to switch around different people here and there, we’ve had to call practices last minute, throw them together…The kids have been very, very cooperative and understanding. We tell them every day ‘Compete like it’s your last time. Practice like it might be your last time, like it’s your last game’ because it very well could be.”