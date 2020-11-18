National Family Caregivers Month; take time to honor the Alzheimer’s caregivers

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

November is National Family Caregivers Month, but for Alzheimer’s caregivers the emphasis on families and caregiving is year-round.

For those with loved ones in long-term care facilities, family ties are strained because they haven’t been able to touch their loved ones since March because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Caring for a loved one at home during the pandemic is stressful also because caregivers have had to take extra precautions – including limiting family and paid help – to keep their loved ones safe.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter is encouraging people to take a step to honor a caregiver this month, which is also National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, by purchasing a Promise Garden lapel pin to acknowledge their journey with the disease.

For a $35 donation to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, individuals can select a yellow pin, which represents those who are caregivers; a purple pin for those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or another dementia, an orange pin for those who are supporting the cause; or a blue pin, which means the person is living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The goal is to honor 1,000 current or former caregivers.

“Dementia caregivers have a 24-hour a day job,” said Paula Kollstedt, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati. “It’s wonderful that we have a month dedicated to those incredible heroes, and we are excited to offer a way to honor them year-round with our Promise Garden lapel pin as a small reminder of how much they are appreciated.”

The public can go to act.alz.org/goto/ABCH-Promise-Pin to purchase a lapel pin from Nov.15 through Nov. 21.

For 150,000 people in the Tri-State, the role of caregiver is an awesome responsibility where sometimes the “giving” leaves them emotionally and mentally depleted.

The Association provides free Alzheimer’s and dementia education and support services to lift caregivers up and help them provide the best possible care they can. “Another way to support Alzheimer’s caregivers is to connect a caregiver you know to our free services,” said Melissa Dever, Interim Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Greater Cincinnati Chapter.

Here are some examples of steps to help a caregiver:

· Provide the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline number, which is 800.272.3900, to a caregiver and encourage them to call.

· Volunteer to do a task for a caregiver to give them some free time.

· Provide them with the link to the Association’s support groups https://www.alz.org/cincinnati/helping_you/care_and_support.

· Suggest that they call the Helpline at 800.272.3900 to schedule a care consultation with local staff.