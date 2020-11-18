Submitted by Caitlin Spiller, School Counselor, Bethel-Tate High School.

Congratulations to Bethel-Tate Sophomore Amberlee Galdwell and a big THANK YOU to Community Savings Bank of Bethel!

Community Savings Bank has sponsored Amberlee to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar (HOBY) in the summer of 2021.

HOBY is a nationwide non-profit organization.

HOBY’s mission is “to inspire and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation.”

Amberlee was selected by the teachers and staff at Bethel-Tate High School to participate in this leadership seminar due to her dedication and leadership skills exhibited every day at school.

Congratulations Amberlee!!