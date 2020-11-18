Submitted by Christmas at the Cabin.

I’m so appreciative of my wonderful, talented artisans at Christmas at the Cabin, who are keeping the cabin full to the brim with their beautiful hand-crafted works. Some have returned four times already replacing and adding to their wares! AAAND- today! I am meeting yet another NEW crafter as we open the doors of the cabin this morning. This local crafter has been part of the “Cabin family” before, but is coming back this year after being away for a while.Folks , you will love their work!. Visit www.magicwaterstheatre.com for more info about Christmas at the Cabin which is in its 40th year out on Cave Road of presenting quality handcrafted items for your shopping enjoyment.