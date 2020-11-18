$22,000 raised at ‘Ramp It Up For Veterans’ telethon

Submitted by People Working Cooperatively.

People Working Cooperatively hosted its sixth annual “Ramp It Up For Veterans” telethon last week at the organization’s headquarters on Paddock Rd. and raised $21,897.

Six local veterans, representing different branches of the U.S. military, volunteered to answer phones from 4-8 p.m. on Veterans Day.

The 2020 telethon was sponsored by WCPO-TV and the Scripps Howard Foundation.

AARP Cincinnati was this year’s Media Sponsor for the telethon..

“We are incredibly thankful for the support of our donors, volunteers, partners and staff,” said Jock Pitts, PWC President. “The pandemic has presented a series of new challenges for the veteran community. The funds raised last week will support critical home repairs and modifications to help veterans and their families stay safe at home during these uncertain times.”

There are nearly 9,000 veterans over the age of 65 living in poverty in the Tri-State and 376 veteran households are on a waiting list of PWC’s services.

Since the “Ramp It Up For Veterans” campaign was first launched in 2012, more than 4,500 households of veterans or their surviving spouses or children have been assisted.

To learn more about People Working Cooperatively and “Ramp It Up For Veterans,” visit pwchomerepairs.org or call 513-351-7921.