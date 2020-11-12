Western Governors University Ohio: Announces new $5,000 scholarships to celebrate its 5,000th degree

Submitted by Western Governors University.

In recognition of its 5,000th graduate in the state of Ohio, Western Governors University Ohio is offering $5,000 scholarships for new students.

The WGU Ohio Milestone Scholarship is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU and are residents of Ohio. Scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis and numbers are limited. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2021.

“Advanced education and career readiness have the power to significantly transform lives. The 5,000 bachelor’s and master’s degrees WGU Ohio has awarded to hard-working women and men across the state are not only impacting those graduates, but also their families, coworkers and entire communities,” said K.L. Allen, who leads WGU Ohio. “By offering these new Ohio Milestone Scholarship, we hope we can help more Ohioans advance their education and pursue an in-demand career.”

According to Allen, the average age of WGU Ohio students is 37, and more than three-quarters work full time. Since its 2018 launch here, nonprofit WGU Ohio has significantly grown the number of college graduates in the Buckeye State by offering high-quality, competency-based, online education that is both affordable and accessible for non-traditional students.

The Ohio Milestone Scholarship is one of many available to qualified WGU Ohio students through the generosity of numerous corporations and foundations, plus special federal government appropriations.

WGU was established in 1997 by a partnership of state governors to offer students, particularly adult learners, the chance to go to college while working and caring for their families. In 2018, Ohio became the eighth state to partner with WGU, part of efforts by policymakers to close Ohio’s skills gap with a new pathway for adults to seek careers in such in-demand careers as healthcare and nursing, business, teaching, and information technology.

