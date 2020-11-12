Submitted by University of Dallas.

Michael Kaufman of Cincinnati, OH, was one of nearly 250 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the spring 2020 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. Kaufman is majoring in Undeclared.

