Submitted by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Grant funding is now available through the Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. Grants will help public, nonprofit, and fiscally sponsored organizations facilitate connections to nature among those who live throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. Up to $60,000 in funding is available, with proposals due by November 30, 2020and applications available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/GetOutdoors.

“Our region is home to some of the most beautiful natural spaces in the world,” said FAO President & CEO, Cara Dingus Brook. “As COVID-19 creates challenges for indoor activities, we’re grateful to be helping more Appalachian Ohioans enjoy time outdoors.”

FAO welcomes proposals for projects that create or enhance trails, bike paths, parks, and greenspaces, and that otherwise connect more people in Appalachian Ohio with the benefits of time spent in nature.

Examples of potential projects include: making outdoor spaces more accessible to citizens of varied physical abilities; reclaiming blighted spaces in communities to increase public access to the outdoors; and creative endeavors that encourage time outdoors and stewardship of natural resources, for example funding infrastructure to enable Arts in the Park.

A total of $60,000 is available in funding for the 2020 grant cycle. FAO anticipates making grants of approximately $5,000, though in some cases, grants of $10,000 or more may be awarded.

This is the inaugural grant round of the Environmental Stewardship Pillar, one of five Pillars of Prosperity launched by FAO to create deep, lasting, and transformational change across all areas critical to quality of life: Arts & Culture, Community & Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, and Health & Human Services. These five Pillars are all supported by FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund.

To learn more about this grant opportunity and apply today, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/GetOutdoors.

To learn more about the Environmental Stewardship Pillar or make a gift, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or contact FAO at 740-753-1111.