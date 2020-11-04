Vietnam Veterans to meet Nov. 12

Submitted Vietnam Veterans 649.

Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 meets Thursday, November 12th at 6:30 P.M. at the Batavia National Guard Armory located at 65 North 2nd Street in downtown Batavia. We will observe social distancing rules, six feet apart, with masks. No food will be served. Doors open at 6:00 P.M.

Our guest speakers will be Thelma Hodge and Erika Reynolds. Thelma Hodge is a clinical social worker and the Suicide Prevention Outreach Specialist from the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. She will share the warning signs for suicide and explain how you can help save lives. Erika Reynolds, Vet Center Outreach Specialist for the Vet Center, makes sure Veterans are connected to the resources they seek. That could be anything from counseling services offered at the Vet Center, to home repair help or benefits/claims questions.

All members all wars welcome! No food will be served at this meeting. For more information about Vietnam Veterans Chapter 649, go to www.vva649.org.