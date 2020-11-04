Submitted by the Clermont County Public Library.

Chris Rich lost his grandfather more than 15 years ago. It was not until after his death that Chris discovered his grandfather was more than “just” an Army cook as the family had always believed.

The manager of the Owensville and Batavia Libraries said his grandfather was a member of the U.S. Army’s 974th Engineer Maintenance Company. His boat was hit by enemy fire from a U-Boat during World War II and he spent hours in the ocean before being rescued.

Rich has a passion for helping local veterans tell the stories about their military service. He has been interviewing local veterans since 2005 for the Clermont County Public Library as part of the Veterans History Project.

Not only do veterans get to tell their stories, but the video-taped interviews are treasured by their loved ones. Family members tell Rich the interviews let them hear their father’s or mother’s voice again after their deaths, telling them about an important part of their lives.

That is why Rich works hard to tell veterans about the Veterans History Project.

This is a way to let their families know about their service. Sometimes veterans are not comfortable talking about their experiences. The interview with Rich and one helper makes that easier. Many have told Rich they found it helped to tell their stories. For more than one veteran, their interview was the one and only time they spoke of their military experience.

Many of the stories are funny, some are sad, however, they are all about what individuals lived through while serving their country. While stationed at Pearl Harbor, one Navy sailor taught other sailors how to drive PT boats during World War II. One of his students was John F. Kennedy, who the veteran said was a “very nice guy.” One woman sang a song about her time in the Navy WAVES during World War II. These women were volunteers who served for the duration of the war plus six months. Another veteran said his boat escorted other ships during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Another served on Air Force One helping three presidents.

If you would like to share your story, call Rich at the Owensville Library, 513-732-6084. He can do the interview at the library or at the Veterans Commission office in Batavia.

Each veteran will get three DVD copies of the interview. One copy will be sent to the Library of Congress and another will be stored at the branch closest to your home.

The Veterans History Project is part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Theresa L. Herron is the Communications Manager for the Clermont County Public Library.