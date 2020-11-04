Submitted by the Clermont County Public Library.

The Clermont County Public Library is excited to offer the Principles of Professionalism and Favorable First Impressions Workshop in November.

POP is a dynamic, interactive workshop designed to empower everyone with the foundational accelerators of business etiquette that are essential in today’s society.

Tiffany Adams, founder and president of the Cincinnati Etiquette & Leadership Institute, will present the program.

Adams has been trained and certified by the Protocol School of Washington and is nationally credited and recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Adams client endorsements include: Macy’s, GE Aviation, Cincinnati Bell, Business Leaders Alliance, Women for Economic and Leadership Development National Conference, Cincinnati Business Courier Bizwomen’s Cabinet and many others.

This free program is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, via Zoom. Visit Eventbrite to register here. Seating is available for 75 people.

For more information, visit the Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org.