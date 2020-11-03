Local woman does her part to keep cancer at the forefront





By Brett Milam

Editor

As the second leading cause of death in both the United States and Ohio, cancer takes no breaks, even amid a global pandemic. Advocates are working with local lawmakers to ensure that cancer remains a national priority.

Catharin Taylor, of Cincinnati, is one such advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the advocacy arm of the American Cancer Society, who has been talking with Rep. Brad Wenstrup about doing just that.

Taylor, a workers compensation and personal injury lawyer, first joined ACS CAN in 2019 after doing a bicycle ride across Ohio in an annual ACS event known as the Pan Ohio Hope Ride to raise money and awareness about reducing cancer risk.

At the time, ACS CAN had no volunteers in Ohio’s 1st or 2nd Congressional Districts, represented by Steve Chabot and Wenstrup, respectively.

And coming up was the annual Leadership Summit and Lobby Day, held every September.

On Lobby Day, advocates speak with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. After signing up, Taylor was able to actually go to Capitol Hill, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was virtual.

Since then, Fatima Khan is the ACT volunteer lead in District 1.

Taylor is not one of the volunteers who has had cancer, but she has many family members who have had cancer and/or died from it, and friends who have survived cancer.

Around the time of that bike ride, her 19-year-old niece, Colleen, went away to the University of Illinois, and around Christmas, Colleen started complaining about a lump in her neck. That lump turned out to be Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The story of her niece, a freshman honors student, having to then come home from university for intense chemotherapy treatment, further propelled Taylor to volunteer.

The scope of the cancer problem

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cancer killed 599,108 Americans in 2019, only behind heart disease, which killed 647,457 Americans. At the state level, in 2017, the last year for which the CDC has data, cancer killed 25,643 Ohioans, which marks Ohio as eighth in the country for cancer deaths.

Each year between 2012-2016, there were 1,104 new invasive cancer cases in Clermont County, and 395 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The two most common cancers are lung and bronchus, and breast cancer in females, with the former 33.3 percent of all cancer deaths.

If there’s positive news to be found, it’s that cancer mortality rates have decreased 16 percent in the county, and 11 percent in Ohio between 2007 and 2016.

Working with Wenstrup’s office

Jumping into ACS CAN is Taylor’s first time doing any kind of advocacy work, but she said she really enjoys it.

“I feel like you’re really making a difference if you can persuade a lawmaker to vote on a bill that the American Cancer Society is interested in; you’re actually making a difference,” she said.

Taylor said her interactions with Wenstrup’s staff have been “really positive.”

She spoke with Casey Quinn, Wenstrup’s legislative assistant, and discussed two issues: 1.) increased cancer research funding for the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute; and 2.) ensuring better representation in cancer clinical trials for underrepresented populations.

To the former, Wenstrup signed on to a March 11 letter to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health, and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Chairwoman Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), and Ranking Member Tom Cole (R-OK) requesting that Congress provide the NIH at least $44.7 billion.

The Committee, in its Fiscal Year 2020 Labor-HHS-Education Funding Bill, recommended nearly $47 billion, more than $5 billion above appropriation for fiscal year 2020, and $8 billion more than the budget request for fiscal year 2021 by President Donald Trump’s administration. Half of that $5 billion is emergency funding and the other half was divided among various institutes, including $470 million to the National Cancer Institute, along with an additional $10 million to the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health, which provides funding for programs that help prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and helps adult tobacco users to quit.

A second aspect of Taylor’s advocacy is pushing for better representation in cancer clinical trials. The Committee addressed this issue in its bill, too, noting that only a small percent of patients participate in cancer clinical trials, “even though most express an interest in clinical research; and that ultimately, about one in five cancer clinical trials fail because of lack of patient enrollment.”

“Groups that are generally underrepresented in clinical trials include racial and ethnic minorities and older and lower-income individuals, as well as those from rural communities,” the Committee said.

As such, the Committee directed the Government Accountability Office to conduct a review of what actions federal agencies have taken to help address the barriers to participate in federally-funded cancer clinical trials by underrepresented communities.

That direction echoes a March 2019 amendment called the Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act introduced by the late Elijah Cummings (D-MD). The bill is named in honor of Lacks, a black woman who died of cervical cancer in 1951, and to this day, cells cultivated [without her consent and not telling her family until 20 years after her death] during Lacks’ treatment, nicknamed “HeLa” cells from the first two letters of her first and last names, have been used by medical researchers for modern medical breakthroughs, including the development of the polio vaccine, and treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS and Parkinson’s disease.

In a statement to The Sun, Wenstrup said, “As I have been saying throughout the last six months, the COVID-19 outbreak has not stopped other health issues, like cancer, from occurring. In fact, the shutdowns may have worsened the problems by causing Americans to miss routine screenings and other wellness checks that can catch health issues at an early stage. To that end, it’s important that we continue funding our research into cancer and many other illnesses. I joined a bipartisan coalition of my colleagues in urging that we continue funding the National Institutes of Health at or above $44.7 billion.”

Wenstrup further stated that he’s been advocating for rural medicine and health care since he came to Congress, and as a result, Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) appointed him to co-chair the Rural and Underserved Healthcare Task Force for the Ways and Means Committee.

“I’m grateful to Catharin for her advocacy work and bringing these important issues to my attention,” Wenstrup added.

Fundraising events continue virtually

Another form of recent cancer awareness is ACS’s annual Lights of Hope Across America fundraising event, which normally takes place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, but this year, in its 10th year, was virtual.

Individuals who donated received a Lights of Hope illuminated bag to decorate dedicated to those who have been touched by cancer and/or lost to cancer. According to a press release, 45,000 lit bags were decorated and displayed in homes nationwide.

Taylor also encouraged people to considering volunteering with ACS CAN.

“The men and women who volunteer, they are so good at what they do. I think somebody [who] has survived cancer would be ideal for this job. We’re always looking for volunteers,” Taylor said.

To learn more information, visit fightcancer.org. For those interested in volunteering as well, they can contact Ohio’s lead volunteer, Julie Turner, at julieturner2015@gmail.com or Taylor at ctaylor@ctbclawyers.com ctaylor@ctbclawyers.com