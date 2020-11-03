Submitted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are steps you can take to help you vote and minimize your risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. The more prepared you are, the less time you may have to spend at the voting site.

When voting, you can protect yourself and others if you:

– avoid close contact: try to stay at least six feet apart of other people, especially those not wearing a mask.

– wear a mask around others.

– take care when touching surfaces and wash your hands often or, if not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Six steps for the day of voting:

1. Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine. Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting. You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location. Check with local authorities for any additional guidance.

2. Bring your own supplies. Use this checklist to remember things to bring with you when you go to vote:

– Necessary documentation such as your identification (check with your voting site).

– A mask.

– An extra mask.

– Tissues.

– Hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

– Water.

– Black ink pen.

– Bring prepared items with you (e.g., registration forms, sample ballots).

3. Wear a mask. You should wear a mask consistently and correctly in public and around people who don’t live with you. If you must take your mask off, use hand sanitizer before and after. Have an extra mask in case yours gets wet or dirty. A few people might not be able to wear a mask because of a disability or condition.

4. Protect yourself when using transport. Open windows if you can. Wear a mask. Avoid touching things if you can and use hand sanitizer if you do. Stay six feet (about two arm lengths) apart from others if you can.

5. Clean your hands often. Wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol before entering and after leaving your place of voting. Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol before and after touching items that many others may have touched, such as door handles. Do not wipe down voting equipment unless you are told to do so.

6. Keep your distance from others. Stay at least six feet (about two arms’ lengths) from other people as much as you can. Stay apart even if you are wearing masks.