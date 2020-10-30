A lighter week 10 is on tap, with half of Clermont County’s teams either not in action or, in the case of the Williamsburg Wildcats, already celebrating a victory.

Liberty Union at Batavia (Holman Stadium, 7:30 p.m.)

The Bulldogs are slated to host the 6-2 Liberty Union Lions at Holman Stadium on Friday night. The game will be streamed via the NFHSNetwork. Subscriptions are required.

A monthly subscription costs $10.99, while a yearly pass is $69.99.

UPDATE: The start time has been bumped back a half-hour due to traffic issues, per a Tweet from the Batavia Athletic Department.

Bethel-Tate at Madeira (Madeira Stadium, 7 p.m.)

Bethel-Tate’s 2020 season ends with a trip to Madeira. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

Clermont Northeastern at Springfield Northeastern (Conover Stadium, 7 p.m.)

As of this writing, no stream links for the contest between the Rockets and the Jets are available. This story will be updated should that change.

Hamilton at West Clermont (Fast Track It Field, 7 p.m.)

West Clermont’s 2020 schedule has come full circle. The Wolves were scheduled to face Milford, but a positive COVID test in the Eagles’ program ended the team’s season earlier this week. Instead, West Clermont will host Hamilton, the squad the Wolves were originally slated to open the 2020 campaign with before the season was shortened.

The game will be streamed live by Chatterbox Sports.