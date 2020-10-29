Two unstoppable forces descended upon Walnut Hills’ Marx Stadium on Thursday, October 29: Mother Nature and the Williamsburg Wildcats’ rushing attack.

Amidst a misting rain that fell from kickoff to the final horn, two different Williamsburg runners racked up at least 100 yards in the contest, a 30-14 Wildcat win to close out the 2020 campaign.

“Felt good, especially for the seniors,” Williamsburg head coach Chad Ward said. “We’re a young team, really inexperienced. WE’ve changed some things, and we’ve got better the last three or four weeks. We’ve been starting games fast, we started the game fast tonight. It was a good night.”

Williamsburg’s ground game got going early. Trystan Gries scored on a two-yard touchdown run at the 8:58 mark of the first quarter. A failed two-point try left the Wildcats with a 6-0 lead.

Clark Montessori quarterback Jahkiren Oliver was pressured on his next drive and fumbled just outside his own end zone. The ball bounced into the end zone, and in the process of recovering it Oliver stepped out of bounds for a safety. The Wildcats led 8-0 at that point.

The Wildcats took advantage of the gift, with Gries scoring again on the ensuing drive. An extra point by Mason Thomas gave Williamsburg a 15-0 lead.

Clark Montessori’s lone touchdown came on the next drive. Isaiah Smart took the handoff and sprinted up the middle of the field, breaking tackles for a 55-yard touchdown run. The two-point try was no good.

Gries scored again later in the first quarter, scampering into the end zone on a 15-yard run. He then flipped a two-point conversion to Skylar Gries, giving the Wildcats a 23-6 lead after one quarter.

The Cougars cut that lead to nine late in the second period. Smart scored on a five-yard touchdown run with 3:09 left in the first half. Damontre Tennet converted a two-point try to cut the lead to 23-14 at the break.

That was as close as the Cougars would get. Williamsburg’s defense blanked the hosts in the second half, and a three-yard run by Trent Bocks later in the fourth quarter put the game away.

“We switched our offense up about week five or six,” Ward said. “We decided to go a different way. We’ve run two or three kids a lot. The kids have kind of got on to what we’re doing, we’ve got better at it. Tonight, we ran three or four plays all night. They just got better at them all year.”

Unofficially, Williamsburg carried the ball 42 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

Trystan Gries had 22 of those carries and 131 yards. He scored three touchdowns.

He also completed one of his pass attempts for 26 yards. It was a leaping grab by Braden Kelley.

“Trystan has a chance to be special,” Ward said. “He’s only a sophomore. He runs hard and he’s only a sophomore. We’ll see what happens with him.”

Bocks had 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown.

“He runs hard,” Ward said. “He does a really good job blocking.”

Ward also praised the team’s offensive line, which allowed the running backs to average roughly 5.9 yards per carry.

“They did [a good job],” Ward said. “They had to kind of learn it again. We had one kid get hurt and a kid stepped up and went in. They have some big dudes, I was worried about them but we did a really good job trapping them at times and slow them down.”

The win improved Williamsburg’s record to 2-7 overall this season. The team could have had a third win, but weather cut short the team’s last game against Dayton Christian. The Wildcats led that one 14-0 at the time.

Ward said the team had to make some changes after injuries to the quarterback position.

“Trystan is really our sixth quarterback this year,” Ward said. “We went to one kid twice, but we had three kids get hurt between weeks two and four. When you have that many quarterbacks get hurt and you’re trying to run spread stuff, it’s hard. We switched back to stuff we know, it’s paid off. It’s been an adventure, but it’s ended good.”

It is the final game in the team’s season, and it sent the team’s nine seniors out with a victory.

“They’re really good character kids,” Ward said. “Last year, they had a bunch of kids that played in front of them. This year, they were all kind of new to varsity.”

Ward praised the seniors for helping keep the team together through the early part of the team’s season.

“It would have been easy when we were 0-5, 0-6 to just tap out and quit,” “They didn’t. They’ve been great leaders all year. They’ve done a really good job the last four or five weeks keeping the team up. Kids haven’t been tapping out, quitting. Sometimes that happens when you struggle a bit. They haven’t done that.”

