Two huge rallies sent Milford High School’s volleyball team to the district semifinal for the second time in as many years.

Milford used runs of 10-1 and 7-1 to close out two of the four sets in the team’s 3-1 win over Mason at Lakota West on Saturday, October 24. Head coach Amy Gill knew the team would be in for a battle, even with Mason being a little shorthanded.

”We knew this would be a tough match,” Gill said. “I knew they [Mason] were down a couple players, but they battled. They did a great job. It feels good to play well and beat them.”

Milford trailed 18-15 in the first set. The team finished on a 10-1 run to take an early lead in the match with the 25-19 win. During that set, junior libero Emily Morgan recorded her 1,000th career dig. She finished the game with 30 digs, a new career high.

“That’s a huge accomplishment,” Gill said. “She has a lot to come.”

Gill praised Morgan for her work ethic these past three seasons.

“She’s been going six rotations for us for three years,” Gill said. “She’s one of the hardest-working kids I know in terms of technique, footwork…just great feet. She makes great reads on defense, she does a tremendous job. She’s very consistent, we’re lucky to have her.”

Milford jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set, but Mason rallied for the 25-21 win to tie the match at one.

The Lady Eagles had to fight back from a deficit in the third set. Mason led 21-17 late, but a 5-1 run tied the set at 22. Milford would finish that set on a 9-3 run to take the set 26-24.

Another big Milford lead evaporated in the fourth set. The Lady Eagles went from a 10-3 lead to a 10-10 tie. Milford would finish the fourth set on a 7-1 run to take the win 25-19 and the match.

“We tend to error our way into slides and come back out of it with smarter offensive play,” Gill said. “When we make a ton of errors, we make them all in a row. It’s a big stretch. I wish we could get rid of that, hopefully we will.”

Gill praised her team’s effort in a few different offensive areas.

“I think we served aggressively,” Gill said. “We had some great swings from our outside hitters today.”

Milford’s Morgan Whitaker led the Lady Eagles with 15 kills. She was also one of six different players to record an ace.

Julia Gill (26) led the team in assists, just ahead of Sara Geise (22). Morgan’s 30 digs far and away were tops on the team, followed by Whitaker (12).

No. 9 Milford moved on to the district semifinal, where they were scheduled to face No. 4 St. Ursula on Tuesday, October 27 at 6 p.m. at Lakota West.

Should the Lady Eagles advance, they would take on either No. 5 Mercy McAuley or No. 6 Turpin on Saturday, October 31. That game would be played at Lakota East High School at 2 p.m.