Earlier this year, before anyone had even considered stepping foot on a soccer field in the fall, Goshen High School’s girls soccer team was facing a few challenges.

The team had a new coach, Edwin Sam, who was immediately tasked with figuring out how to not only implement his system but also meet his players, get to know the girls on the team and navigate what hopefully is a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

Suffice it to say, the early goings were a bit interesting, both before the season began and once the games actually started playing. Yet, to look at the Lady Warriors this season, you’d be hard-pressed to believe they were the same Goshen program that had won a total of 23 games since 2010.

Goshen finished this season 6-9-1 overall, the program’s most victories in a season since the 2009 team won nine games. They did so even with the odd start to Sam’s tenure as a head coach.

“I didn’t imagine ever meeting my first team over Zoom,” Sam said. “We definitely had to make some changes to how we would have liked to meet the girls. We did an individual video call with every single one of the girls just to get to know them, not just from the soccer side which obviously is important but to get to know who they are as people off in the field as well. I think it really helped develop that trust that we had between the coaching staff and the players.”

Once the team began training, that too had to look different. One of the team’s seniors, Lillie Casey, said the beginning was a bit rough because of the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

“When we were first starting out, we had to split up trainings into two separate groups,” Casey said. “That was a little tough because you couldn’t see all your teammates at once.”

“From a coaching point of view, I’ve never been in a scenario where I had to create completely non-contact practices and not just non-contact but social distance as well,” Sam said. “It’s a real challenge putting together these training sessions and not just having them pick up skills but actually enjoyable and competitive and fun.”

Goshen couldn’t scrimmage as often as they would normally, at least not against other programs. Casey said those intra-squad scrimmages back at the beginning of the year helped show the team that this year’s squad was different than the rest.

“I think when we started like inter-squad scrimmages, and we kind of got to actually play with our teammates in a game-like situation, we started picking up the pace a little and like getting that in that mentality that the season could be a lot different than past seasons,” Casey said.

Goshen did manage to get a scrimmage in before starting the regular-season, but Sam believes that with more prep time in the preseason the team may have posted a better record.

“We’re lucky that we got the official go-ahead for contact scrimmages against other schools so we were just scrambling to find one,” Sam said. “We got a scrimmage on that Saturday before the season but we pretty much went into that first game of the year not knowing a ton about the team. We had to figure it out on the fly for those first few games. We really did figure out that a lot of girls weren’t in their best spot so we had to move them around.”

Goshen started the season 1-3 overall. The one win was an emphatic one, as the team put up nine goals in a victory over Finneytown.

Following a 4-0 loss to eventual league champion Batavia on Tuesday, October 6, Goshen sat 4-8-2 overall, 1-5-2 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s American Division.

The Lady Warriors entered October riding a streak of 10 consecutive seasons without multiple wins in the final month of the year.

Goshen hadn’t won more than one game in the month of October since the 2009 team defeated Western Brown and Batavia by 1-0 scores.

This year’s team had the chance to be different, but in order to do so they had to change their mentality.

“We knew that the program hasn’t been the best over the course of the last 10, 11 years,” Sam said. “I knew they were bringing a lot of players back as well. So the question was, were we going to be able to change the mindsets to really set the tone of the program and get it rolling the direction that we thought it could, and I think over the course of the season we really showed that we could make some significant progress and make some huge changes.”

Goshen dropped the first two games they played in October but closed out the regular season unbeaten in their final three. That streak started with a 2-2 draw against Clinton-Massie, the first result for the Lady Warriors against the Lady Falcons in quite some time.

“At least as far back as we have records, we have never got any result against them and lost every single game,” Sam said.

Lillie Casey’s free-kick with less than two minutes left pulled the Lady Warriors even in that contest. Five days later, Casey would add two goals and four assists in an 8-0 win over Wilmington.

Arguably the biggest result this season for Goshen came in the home finale. The senior class was sent off in style, taking down New Richmond 2-1.

“We got one draw against them in the last 11 years,” Sam said. “I think the result let the team know we’re here. It’s not Goshen is going to be good, it’s we can compete now. Getting the first one against them since 2009 was also massive, especially for it being the seniors’ last home game.”

Casey agreed with that.

“We really couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Casey said. “We could see how hard our teammates were working and we felt that they really cared about us and showed us how hard they were willing to work for us…Amazing. Just being able to show on paper kind of the steps that this team has made and the progress that we’ve made.”

“These girls were part of the 8-0, 11-0 losses against programs like New Richmond so for them to finally get a win…I can only imagine how that must have felt,” Sam added.

Casey is one of Goshen’s three seniors, and each of them brought something different to the team, according to Sam.

“Lillie just brings a hard-work mentality and whenever we did any kind of competition over the summer, she’s always the one that logged the most hours,” Sam said. “She actually made every single practice throughout the regular season and only on Friday did she miss her first practice of the year. She really brought that the leadership by example, you look at Lillie and see the way that she works and then that emanates out to the rest of the team.”

Casey finished this season with 25 goals and 18 assists. Both of those numbers led the SBAAC. Teammate Brooke Reeves didn’t have the same kind of statistical results as her fellow senior, but she was just as crucial to the team.

“[She’s] an unsung player on the field,” Sam said. “She’s not going to put up big numbers but you know she’s going to put in the shift every single game and does a lot of the dirty work that make other players look good and I don’t think they would have been able to have as good of a season as they did without the work that Brooke put in.”

The team’s final senior, Madi Coriell, recorded an assist for Goshen against Blanchester earlier in the year.

“She battled through some injuries throughout the entire year and played through more pain than anyone will ever know,” Sam said. “The fact that she even got out on the field this season was an accomplishment in and of itself and she made some really big contributions, especially in the win against New Richmond in the final game of the season.”

With the season now officially over following the team’s 7-1 sectional tournament loss to Summit Country Day on Saturday, October 24, one of the bigger successes may not have even happened on the field.

“They wanted to feel like a team again, they wanted to enjoy coming to practice, they wanted to enjoy coming to team events, and they didn’t want to have to dread coming to practice,” Sam said. “They wanted it to be something that you look forward to. I think that’s the biggest thing that we did this year, the atmosphere has just been amazing. It really feels like a family.”