Week nine high school football streaming guide

Two Clermont County teams remain in the postseason while five other squads continue ‘regular-season’ contests.

POSTSEASON

Division III, Region 12 Quarterfinal (Friday, October 23)

No. 5 Ross at No. 4 New Richmond (Lions Stadium)

New Richmond seeks to advance to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2017 with a matchup against the Rams. New Richmond defeated Ross 42-38 in the playoffs back in 2001.

The 2020 contest between the two teams will be streamed via NR Lions Media on Facebook here. It can also be viewed on ChatterboxSports.

Division IV, Region 16 Quarterfinal (Saturday, October 24)

No. 9 Bethel-Tate at No. 1 Clinton-Massie (Frank Irelan Field)

The Tigers and Falcons last met on the football field back in 2004, a 50-0 win for the Falcons to finish off a two-year series. Clinton-Massie won both of those games by a combined score of 106-0.

The clash of contrasting offensive styles can be streamed live on CampusNation.com.

REGULAR SEASON

Batavia at Wilmington (Alumni Field)

The Bulldogs will make up one of their two remaining league games in week nine with a road trip to Wilmington. The contest can be streamed via CampusNation.com.

CNE at Hillsboro (Richards Memorial Field)

The Rockets are scheduled to return to action on Friday, October 23 against Hillsboro. With that return comes the return of the CNERocketCast, which will be streaming from the stadium.

Lebanon at Milford (Eagles Stadium)

Milford’s 2020 home finale will be streamed live for free via ICRC-TV.

Little Miami at West Clermont (5 p.m., Saturday Oct. 24)

West Clermont is scheduled to close out the season with two regular-season home games, starting with a Saturday night contest against Little Miami. This game will not be streamed, per a Tweet from the West Clermont football program’s Twitter account.

Dayton Christian at Williamsburg

The Williamsburg Wildcats will stream the contest with Dayton Christian online via YouTube.

OTHER POSTSEASON GAMES

No. 8 St. Mary’s Memorial at No. 1 Bellbrook (Division III, Region 12)

Should the New Richmond Lions take down Ross, the team would advance to face the winner of this contest in the regional semifinal.

No. 5 McNicholas at No. 4 Waverly (Division IV, Region 16, audio only)

The winner of this contest would face Bethel-Tate if the Tigers take down Clinton-Massie.