Monroe Grange #2018 has been in Monroe Twp. 105 years

Submitted by Carol Corbin, community chair person for Monroe Grange #2018.

Monroe Grange began with a group of farmers and friends gathering first in Laurel, Ohio. They received their charter from the National Grange in August 1915.

Their meetings were held in Laurel until Methodist Church had over 200 members.

On March 30, 1924, the Church burned to the ground.

In 1926, the Junior Grange was started.

By April 1939, they purchased the Golden Rule Lodge #313 100F hall in Nicholsville, Ohio that they rented for their meetings.

At present time, George Rooks is the master and a member longer than anyone.

George and Ruth, along with Bob and Gladys Lytle, have kept the Grange going for many years.

The Grange is having their third annual canned goods and nonperishable food drive.

This year, the recipient will be Laurel United Methodist Church. They are in need of canned soup and fruit. If you like to donate, call the Lytyles at 513-732-2090. Anything will be appreciated.

The food drive runs from now until Nov. 20.