Clermont Library to host Librari*Con 2020

Submitted by the Clermont County Public Library.
Mark your calendar for Librari*Con 2020, a virtual celebration of fandoms and all things geeky Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
This eighth annual event offers you live gaming events, presentations by local artists, the virtual Creator’s Alley, take-home crafts, our cosplay contest, and more! Grab your favorite snack, invite your friends, and join us from the comfort of your own couches!
Activities schedule:
Friday, Nov. 6:
11 a.m. – 90s Escape Room
12 p.m. – Shelf Indulgence
2 p.m. – Kendo Demonstration
3 p.m. – Minecraft
5 p.m. – Luminary Craft
5:30 p.m. – Fandom Bracelet Craft
6 p.m. – D&D Basics Video
Saturday, Nov. 7:
10 a.m. – Steve Harpster demonstrates how to draw graphic novels
11 a.m. – D&D
1:30 p.m. Puzzle Craft
2 p.m. – Steampunk Character Creation
3 p.m. – Jackbox Gaming
6 p.m. – Cosplay Showcase
For more information, descriptions of each activity, and links, visit clermontlibrary.org. Sign up for activities by visiting the online event calendar.