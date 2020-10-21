Clermont Library to host Librari*Con 2020

Submitted by the Clermont County Public Library.

Mark your calendar for Librari*Con 2020, a virtual celebration of fandoms and all things geeky Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

This eighth annual event offers you live gaming events, presentations by local artists, the virtual Creator’s Alley, take-home crafts, our cosplay contest, and more! Grab your favorite snack, invite your friends, and join us from the comfort of your own couches!

Activities schedule:

Friday, Nov. 6:

11 a.m. – 90s Escape Room

12 p.m. – Shelf Indulgence

2 p.m. – Kendo Demonstration

3 p.m. – Minecraft

5 p.m. – Luminary Craft

5:30 p.m. – Fandom Bracelet Craft

6 p.m. – D&D Basics Video

Saturday, Nov. 7:

10 a.m. – Steve Harpster demonstrates how to draw graphic novels

11 a.m. – D&D

1:30 p.m. Puzzle Craft

2 p.m. – Steampunk Character Creation

3 p.m. – Jackbox Gaming

6 p.m. – Cosplay Showcase

For more information, descriptions of each activity, and links, visit clermontlibrary.org. Sign up for activities by visiting the online event calendar.