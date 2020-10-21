Both village and county salute the DAV’s 100th anniversary

Submitted by Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63.

Both the Village of Batavia and Clermont County issued Proclamations celebrating Disabled American Veterans Day on Sept. 25.

One hundred years ago, on the 25th of September, the DAV was founded in Memorial Hall, located in downtown Cincinnati.

DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Commander Gary Lytle, and a delegation of DAV members received the Proclamation from Board of County Commissioners President David Painter during a morning ceremony.

The Proclamation was signed by Commissioners David Painter, Claire Corcoran and Edwin Humphrey.

The Proclamation indicated that the DAV was founded in 1920 by disabled veterans from World War I and Chapter #63 received it’s official charter from the organization in 1938. In presenting the Proclamation, Commissioner Painter discussed the many contributions that Chapter #63 had made in providing services and support to disabled veterans within Clermont County.

Painter indicated that the DAV represents “the interests of disabled veterans, their families, their widowed spouses and their orphans before the federal government, as well as state and local governments.” The DAV is dedicated to one single purpose, that is, to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

In addition to fighting, in Washington, DC, for the benefits that veterans have already earned, the DAV fights to provide equitable benefits and services for women veterans. They also fought for Exposure to Agent Orange and now Toxic Burn Pits Disability Compensation.

“Our women veterans deserve the same benefits that our male members currently receive,” Chapter Commander Lytle said. “But in the past the Department of Veterans Affairs has been focused on providing services to our male veterans. We are fighting to change this gender-specific attitude. In ten years, our military will be composed of 20% females. We must change the VA’s attitude.”

In accepting the Proclamation from Commissioner Painter, Lytle indicated that Chapter #63 believed in two concepts in providing needed services to our disabled veterans. They were: transparency and accountability.

“For every penny in donations that our Chapter receives, we provide written accountability to where those donations went,” Lytle said.

Every year, Chapter #63 provides a written Annual Report indicating what activities the Chapter participated in during the year and the amount of donations that were received by the Chapter.

In the same Annual Report, the Chapter indicates which programs and projects received the donations, so all donations are itemized and available to the membership and the general public. Lytle presented each Commissioner with a copy of the Chapter’s Annual Report for 2019 and indicated that the Chapter was still actively engaged in activities and programs in 2020.

Following the ceremony at the Board of County Commissioners Office, the DAV delegation visited the Batavia Village Hall to accept a proclamation issued by Mayor of Batavia John Thebout. This Proclamation also denoted Sept. 25, as “Disabled American Veterans Day” in the village of Batavia.

Mayor Thebout’s Proclamation cited that “the DAV has fought tirelessly for equal access to critical VA caregiver benefits and services for severely disabled veterans of all generations, resulting in legislation enacted to expand eligibility to those injured prior to Sept. 11, 2001, as a part of the VA MISSION Act.”

“Although Congress had passed legislation providing VA caregiver benefits to disabled veterans prior to September 11, 2001.” Chapter Adjutant John Plahovinsak said. “No VA benefits were provided to caregivers of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans. The DAV fought this fight for those caregivers and was successful with the passage of the VA MISSION Act.”

The Proclamation from the village also cited “the free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services provided by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.”

DAV Chapter #63 will be working in conjunction with the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission in supporting a Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 2. Copies of the Chapter’s Annual Report for 2019 will be available for distribution as well as a free drawing for an American Flag. Copies of both Proclamations will be available for viewing at the DAV Chapter #63 table.

“This was certainly a happy day for the DAV to be recognized by both of our local governments and our DAV Chapter will continue to work hard to earn the trust of our veterans and elected officials for the next hundred years,” Lytle said.