Alyssa Hargis of Milford named College of Arts & Sciences Ambassador

Submitted by the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences.

The University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences has named Alyssa Hargis of Milford, OH, as an Arts & Sciences Student Ambassador for the 2020-2021 academic year. Ambassadors represent the College at campus events and are chosen based on their academic acheievements, involvement with campus organizations and activities, and dedication to the University.

Alyssa is majoring in environmental and sustainability studies and public health as a dual degree. She graduated from Milford High School.

The College of Arts & Sciences intitated its first Student Ambassador Program in the fall of 1999. Since then, A&S ambassadors have promoted a pride in liberal arts education while also strengthening the identity of the College and the University. Through this program, ambassadors develop leadership and communication skills while working with visitors, alumni and students.

Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.