Adult Diploma Program helps students at Great Oaks

Submitted by Great Oaks.

Juan’s goal was to be a State Tested Nurse Aide (STNA), but one barrier stood in his way: He didn’t have a high school diploma. After multiple tries over five years, he was unable to pass one of the Ohio Graduation Tests. His goal seemed out of reach. But then he learned about the Ohio Adult Diploma Program at Great Oaks Career Campuses. Through this free program, he was able to earn a high school diploma and the STNA credential at the same time, and now he’s working in his chosen career field.

Through the Adult Diploma Program at Great Oaks, adults who want to earn an in-demand certification, but who don’t have a high school diploma, can get both at the same time.

Qualified adults over 22 years old receive career advising, work readiness assessment, and remediation to help prepare them for career training. Then, they can earn an industry certification in one of nine careers during the 2020-21 school year: Phlebotomy, Basic Office Support Services, CompTIA A+, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA), Construction, Health Unit Coordinator (HUC), Healthcare Patient Access Registration Professional (PAR), State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA), and Welding.

No minimum number of high school credits is required to begin the program.

When participants complete all parts and pass their industry certification test, they receive both the certification and a State of Ohio high school diploma. More information about the program is available at greatoaks.com/adp or by emailing Great Oaks at adultdiplomaprogram@greatoaks.com

It worked for Juan. “The most important thing I have learned,” he told the audience at his graduation, “Is that it is never too late to pursue your passion.”