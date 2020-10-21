A horse named Belle: Union Twp. zoning case goes to trial

By Brett Milam

A case that began as an alleged zoning violation, and then became a disability and fair housing discrimination claim, both in federal and state courts, ultimately came back to differing interpretations of Ohio zoning statutes at the Oct. 2 trial in Clermont County Common Pleas court.

In short, the case concerns a horse named Belle, and whether Regina Jordan, its owner, is allowed to have Belle on her 0.5 acre property, located at 456 Old State Route 74 in Union Township, otherwise known as the Mount Carmel area. In addition, whether the trailer there for Belle is an “unlawful accessory structure” or not.

Background on the case

The first action began in Clermont County Common Pleas court, when Union Township Board of Trustees filed a complaint for preliminary and permanent injunction against Jordan on June 19, 2017.

In April of that year, Scott Burkey, zoning inspector for the township, inspected the property and noted it was not in compliance with the township’s Zoning Resolution, adopted in 1959 and in continuous effect therein, with certain revisions.

At issue, was Belle, the trailer in the backyard used for Belle, and also, a pig kept on the property. All of which are agriculture uses allegedly in violation of the Zoning Resolution. The township sent out a correspondence to Jordan, letting her know that she had 15 days to bring the property into compliance.

In part, Cory Wright, planning and zoning director, stated, according to court documents, “It is illegal for the horse & pig to be kept on this property and the conditions of your rear yard are deplorable and must be cleaned up and all debris must be removed.”

After a few subsequent notices, inspections and alleged continued violations, the township brought the cause before the Common Pleas.

The township seeks damages in the amount of $500 per day, per violation, from April 19, 2017 through the future date of compliance.

Not long after that back-and-forth, Jordan filed the case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Western Division on Jan. 25, 2018, with co-plaintiff Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc., alleging that the township violated the Fair Housing Amendments Act and discriminated against Jordan, who was claiming to have a disability.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit were the Union Township Board of Trustees, Ken Geis, township administrator, and Wright.

HOME is a nonprofit housing agency in Cincinnati, which has the stated mission to “eliminate unlawful discrimination in housing in the Greater Cincinnati area. HOME advocates and enforces housing regulations for all protected classes and promotes stable, integrated communities,” according to its website.

“The FHAA imposes an affirmative duty on local governments, including Defendant Union Township and its officers, to make reasonable accommodations (modifications or exceptions) in their rules, policies, practices, or services related to land use and zoning regulations when such accommodation may be necessary to afford an individual with a recognized handicap an equal opportunity to use and enjoy housing,” Kathleen Ryan, her attorney, said.

When the township sent its notice of violation, Jordan said she sent a letter back to Wright requesting reasonable accommodation for Belle under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jordan alleged she is a qualified individual with a disability under FHAA, which was signed into law in 1988.

From 2010 to 2014, Jordan operated a horse-drawn carriage for passengers touring the streets of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. On June 13, 2014, her carriage was struck by a vehicle, and she suffered brain bleeding and a back injury.

Belle was acquired in 2016 from a kill pen in Louisiana, where reportedly, the horses are sent for sale, and if they don’t sell, they are then sent to Mexico for slaughter. Court documents indicate that Jordan was active in horse rescues for five or six years and was a member of Ohio Network for Saving Horses Rescue.

“As a result of the accident, Ms. Jordan’s ability to navigate surfaces independently is difficult and sometimes impossible,” Ryan said.

Belle is trained to stand alongside Jordan as she walks in the yard.

“Belle is particularly useful to Ms. Jordan for ambulation on natural and/or uneven surfaces where other assistance devices such as walkers and canes would be less effective or not effective at all,” Ryan said.

Belle is also used for emotional support as a “comforting presence, alleviating general anxiety and stress suffered as a result of the accident.”

On Oct. 29, 2019, District Judge Susan Dlott issued an order holding summary judgment (after both parties filed motions for summary judgment) briefing schedule in abeyance until or except the county case was resolved.

“The state court should have the first opportunity to address whether Jordan is entitled to relief from application of the UT Zoning Resolution as a reasonable accommodation for her purported disability,” Dlott said.

Dispute over disability

According to federal depositions, Jordan did not consult with a physician before having Belle registered as a service animal and incorrectly identified Belle as a miniature horse. Additionally, the certificate provided for Belle states that the registration is “not a certification process” and that the registration is based upon “assertions made by the animal owner.”

Roger Chang, Jordan’s physician, would go on to prescribe Belle as “medically necessary for ambulation and companionship.”

However, back in Common Pleas, Judge Richard Ferenc said Chang’s letter is an opinion without proper evidentiary material since it is not in the form of a sworn affidavit, and so it cannot be considered by the court. Further, in the 513-page deposition or any other record, there is no indication of Jordan’s physical or mental impairment or how one or more of her “major live activities is substantially limited.”

“Because Jordan has failed to set forth specific facts showing the existence of a genuine triable issue regarding the existence of a handicap, she has failed to establish her claim for accommodation under the FHAA,” Ferenc said.

One-day trial

Before Common Pleas court were a number of disputes: 1.) the keeping of the horse and the pig; 2.) yard debris, as it concerns a horse trailer and waste; 3.) FHAA protection; and in order to establish reasonable accommodation under FHAA, it must be determined whether Jordan is a.) handicapped; b.) Union Township knew or should reasonably be expected to know of her handicap; c.) the accommodation may be necessary to afford Jordan an equal opportunity to use and enjoy the dwelling; d.) the accommodation is reasonable; and e.) the township refused to make the requested accommodation.

Ferenc denied both parties’ motion for summary judgment, although noted that the trailer is not a structure, and Jordan’s counterclaims under FHAA, as well as dismissing the alleged issue of yard debris.

Left standing for the trial were the two questions regarding Jordan’s keeping of the horse and pig on her property, and questions still remained as to the nature of the trailer and the need to have a permit to maintain it on the property.

In its pretrial motion, Union Township also contended other zoning issues, such as Jordan erecting a glass house and modifying the fence surrounding the property without a permit; whether the property as maintained with the horse and pig is a “noxious use or dangerous practice,” and the contention of the horse as an agricultural use, to which the township argued is a contradiction to claiming the horse is a service animal.

Those matters were referred to Magistrate Gary Ostendarp for a one-day trial, originally scheduled for March, and then pushed to Oct. 2 in Common Pleas court.

Ostendarp referring to a court finding, said none of the conditions at the property met an understanding of “noxious use or dangerous practice.” So he brought it back to the two most salient issues: the presence of the horse and pig, and whether the presence of the trailer constituted a zoning violation.

On behalf of the township before the court was Christopher Moore, attorney for Union Township, and Ryan.

Wright and Jordan were also present for the court proceedings, along with Burkey.

Moore made a brief opening statement, saying Jordan, understanding that the horse and pig were for agriculture use, knew she wasn’t allowed to have them on the property.

“Notwithstanding that, we find ourselves before this court three and a half years – three years later, arguing about whether or not she can have a horse or pig on her property after a variety of machinations by the defendant … the underlying issue is, she loves horses. I have nothing but respect for that. I have nothing but respect for people who love animals. The question is, whether Union Township has the right to say you cannot have a horse in a property that was zoned business for which you have a nonconforming residential use. And respectfully, we believe the issue to that is ‘no,'” he said.

Ryan in her brief opening statement said the presence of horse and pig are exempt from zoning to the extent that Ohio Revised Code 711.131 applies.

In his testimony, Wright said the zoning of the property since Jordan purchased it in 2014 is B1 Business District and continues to be.

Wright explained that a residence can be in that zoning district as a lawful nonconforming use since many residences in Mount Carmel came about before zoning and/or the zoning resolution. However, prior to Jordan, it was not being used for agriculture use. In short, turning a legal nonconforming use into what the township called a “barn yard” is the zoning violation.

Along with ORC 711.131, ORC 519.21 is up for interpretation, of whether Jordan’s property falls under it. The township may regulate agriculture on lots of one acre lot or less, if the lot is a.) in a platted subdivision or b.) is either in an area consistent of 15 or more lots and approved under ORC 711.131.

Wright said it’s a “gross misstatement” to say that Mount Carmel is limited to only those parcels immediately adjacent to Jordan’s property.

“To view less than a full acre of property in a vacuum is an absolute perversion of what that statute says in my professional opinion as a professional planner,” he said.

Jordan also took the stand, and disputed Moore’s claim on cross-examination that she bought the horse to rescue it; instead, saying she got the horse as a service animal.

Moore presented Facebook posts, uncovered during discovery, back to Jordan, appearing to show Jordan telling another friend if she “played dumb,” then she could get around the zoning violation. However, Ostendarp said he doesn’t see how her mindset trumps the zoning ordinance.

“This property either fits or does not fit what is described in ORC 519.21 and ORC 711.131 or it doesn’t. And I don’t think even an outright admission by the defendant that she has violated the zoning code, again, trumps what is stated in these statutes,” he said.

In other words, it’s back to how to interpret those statutes.

Ryan’s only question for Jordan was to ask if she uses the trailer for anything else other than in connection to the horse, to which Jordan said no.

What’s next in the case?

Ostendarp’s next move is to take the case under advisement. On Oct. 9, both parties submitted closing arguments.

In the closing argument, Ryan said Jordan concedes that the horse and pig are agriculture and agriculture is a prohibited use in the B-1 District, save for some exception and exemption; to which, Ryan believes the property falls under the exemption in ORC 519.21. As such, the horse and pig are exempt from regulation by Union Township. Since Jordan’s property is not part of a platted subdivision nor is it in an area of 15 or more lots approved under ORC 711.131, it is exempt, Ryan argues.

This is an “old property that was never part of the process described in ORC 519.21,” she said.

Notwithstanding those concessions and points, Jordan does still maintain that the horse is a service animal and under the protection of the FHAA, in addition to its status as agriculture.

Moore in his closing argument said Jordan’s property and lot was approved under ORC 711.131, and presented a 1977 deed as proof. Since it was approved under ORC 711.131, that would make it subject to zoning regulation. Even allowing that the court might disagree with that proposition, Moore said ORC 519.21 still provides the Township the ability to regulate agriculture on the parcel.

“As stated at trial, there is no doubt that Jordan loves her horse and pig. However, Union Township has an obligation to care for the health, safety, and welfare of its residents,” Moore said.

ORC 519.21 was “specifically enacted to allow townships to regulate this type of behavior,” he added.

Ostendarp has not made a decision since the filing of closing arguments, as of this writing.