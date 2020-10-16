All eight of Clermont County’s football teams will be in action this week, with three squads looking to continue postseason runs.

DIVISION III, REGION 12

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 7 P.M.



No. 20 Goshen at. No 4 New Richmond (Lions Stadium)

The rematch between the Lions and Warriors will be streamed on the NRLionsMedia Facebook page beginning at 6:55 p.m.

DIVISION IV, REGION 16

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 7 P.M.



No. 9 Bethel-Tate at No. 8 Waynesville (Spartan Community Field)

Bethel-Tate live streams are accessible via YouTube here. That live stream is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. Additionally, WaynesvilleNews has streamed select Waynesville events this season here.

REGULAR SEASON (All games Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.)

Clermont Northeastern at Batavia (Holman Stadium)

The lone video stream for this contest will be via Batavia’s NFHSNetwork stream. Limitations in the visitor’s press box prevented CNERocketCast from streaming the contest, per a tweet from CNE Athletics.

NFHSNetwork streams require a subscription of either $11.99 per month or $69.99 for a year.

Loveland at Milford (Eagles Stadium)

Milford and Loveland will make up a game postponed due to a positive coronavirus test this week. The contest will be streamed via BoxCast, and a one-time fee of $9.99 applies.

West Clermont at Walnut Hills (Marx Stadium)

The Wolves hope to rebound from a loss to top-ranked Lakota West against an Eastern Cincinnati Conference foe, technically. While Winton Woods and Kings have already been named co-champs of the league, West Clermont’s season continues with a game that can be streamed on Walnut Hills’ Athletics Facebook page.

St. Bernard at Williamsburg (Abrams Stadium)

Williamsburg looks for a second consecutive victory on Friday night as the team returns home to host the Titans. The game can be streamed live via YouTube here. An audio-only stream is available on Mixlr.com.

OTHER POSTSEASON GAMES OF LOCAL INTEREST

Friday, October 16

No. 15. Western Brown at No. 2 Bishop Hartley

The Broncos face off against the second-best team in Region 11.

No. 21 Monroe at No. 5 Ross

The winner of this contest is scheduled to face the winner of Goshen at New Richmond in the Region 12 quarterfinals. An NFHSNetwork subscription is required to stream this game.

No. 9 Fayetteville-Perry at No. 8 New Miami

Fayetteville’s postseason debut comes on the road against a New Miami team that has scored 119 points in four games.

Saturday, October 17

No. 17 Thurgood Marshall at No. 1 Clinton-Massie

Should Bethel-Tate take down Waynesville, the Tigers would face whoever wins this Division IV, Region 16 contest.