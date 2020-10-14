The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats took a big step toward another outright league volleyball last week.

Williamsburg picked up key league wins over Clermont Northeastern and East Clinton, both road games that ran the team’s record to 10-0 in league play.

The first victory, a three-set triumph against CNE, was by no means easy according to head coach Dan Coyne.

“It’s never easy against CNE. They beat Western Brown last week. They’re well-coached…They were hitting the ball better than we were. They played great. I told my girls, ‘You can’t play pepper with a team like that. You’re not going to beat anybody if you’re not going to attack the ball.’ They were attacking the ball. We were fortunate to win that first set.”

Williamsburg led 16-12 in the first set. CNE rallied, tying the set at 18. The Lady Rockets held a 23-21 lead late, but Williamsburg answered to tie the set at 23. Williamsburg would go on to win the set 27-25.

The second set started out tied at 14. Williamsburg would go on a 5-1 run to take a 20-15 lead. The Lady Wildcats would take the set 25-20.

”The first two sets, I thought we played great,” CNE head coach Emma Keough said. “That was some of the best volleyball we’ve played all year. I was really pleased with what we had done.”

The third set was all Williamsburg. The Lady Wildcats took a 10-3 lead and a 20-9 lead en route to a 25-11 win.

“The third set, it’s tough,” Keough said. “When you get down two sets against a really good team, the mental part of the game kind of falls away from you. I really want to capitalize and take out of it the first two sets, we can beat a lot of teams playing like that.”

Keough continued, saying the team simply made too many mistakes in the third set.

“We struggled in serve receive in the third set,” Keough said. “You get down by a pretty big deficit and it’s hard to overcome. They just kept pouring it on and when it rains, it pours. We couldn’t get out of our own way.”

In the first two sets, Keough said the Lady Rockets did a good job handling Williamsburg’s attack.

“One of the things we talked about coming into this match was how smart Williamsburg plays,” Keough said. “They find the holes, they know where to attack. We talked about ‘We need to outsmart them. We need to anticipate. If you think they’re going to tip it, they’re going to tip it.’ I thought we did a really good job being totally tuned in to what they were doing and also taking care of opportunities on our side of the court.”

The day before the match, Williamsburg suffered its first loss of the season, a four-set defeat at the hands of the top team in the city, CHCA. Earlier this year, Coyne had wondered how the Lady Wildcats would respond to a loss.

“They responded,” Coyne said. “CHCA was phenomenal. I think they’re the best Division III team in the state. They were phenomenal.”

Statistically, Brenna Vining led Williamsburg with 16 digs. Hailey Jackson had 13 digs. Paige Fisher had 15 kills, seven assists and a block.

Rachel Moore tallied 15 assists for the Lady Wildcats.

”I thought we played great defense,” Coyne said. “We were running down a lot of balls. They were attacking the ball, and we were running them down. We played great defense. They had no fear, they were going for it.”

Lexi Eyre led CNE with 12 kills. Hannah Creager tallied 21 assists.

Two days later, the Lady Wildcats took down East Clinton in four sets (25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 28-26). The Lady Wildcats capped off the week with a three-set win over Middletown Madison.

The Lady Wildcats have one more regular-season match remaining. The team is slated to host Eastern Brown on Thursday, October 15.