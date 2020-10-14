The battle for the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division girls soccer title is down to three teams.

Batavia, Western Brown and Clinton-Massie are all within a half-game of each other with two conference games left as of this writing.

The Lady Bulldogs took a big step forward in their quest for a conference crown, overcoming a sluggish first half to turn the tables on Western Brown en route to a 2-1 win.

Both teams had chances to score in the first half. Batavia had a shot blocked in the fifth minute, and Western Brown’s counter-attack resulted in a shot that was just a bit high and off the top of the goal.

The Lady Broncos continued to press. The team collected three free-kicks in a span of four minutes near the middle of the period.

Western Brown finally broke through in the 21st minute. Aayliah Akers took a free kick for the Lady Broncos, sending the ball toward Batavia goalkeeper Madison Coyle. Coyle batted the ball into the air and caught it, but the officials said the ball crossed the goal line.

The Lady Broncos led 1-0 at halftime.

“We controlled it in the first half,” Western Brown head coach Tracy Coffey said. “They made some adjustments in the second half, and our girls just couldn’t keep up in that second half.”

The script flipped in the second half.

Batavia started the period with a pair of shots on goal. The first one was deflected away, only to fall to a Lady Bulldog who rolled a shot just past the net.

Four minutes after that chance, the Lady Bulldogs sent a header on net off a free kick. It just went over the bar for a goal kick.

Western Brown broke free in the 12th minute for a one-on-one shot, but the ball went straight to Coyle to keep the score 1-0.

In the 17th minute, Batavia’s Avery Collier missed a penalty kick that would have tied the game. The Lady Bulldogs took two shots ten minutes later that were both stopped.

Batavia finally broke through in the 30th minute. Olivia Patel bent a corner kick into the box and found the head of Cloey Sattler, who put the ball into the net to tie the game at one.

Seven minutes later, Batavia struck again. Coyle cleared a ball off her line and Hannah Wiederhold tracked it down, weaved through the defense and scored. Batavia led 2-1 and would hold on to win by that score.

“I knew at halftime what I wanted to say to my kids to get them inspired and fired up,” Batavia head coach Drew Poling said. “I knew we were a better team than what we showed in the first half. What I saw from that team the last five games…I knew we were able to overcome just about any obstacle.”

Poling continued, noting he could see the team building momentum right from the second-half whistle.

“You could see it right off the rip in the second half,” Poling said. “The energy level was different. It was a higher work rate, a higher pace. They had six or seven good attempts in the first half, putting pressure on our keeper and defensive line, our keeper was relatively quiet in that second half.”

Coffey said the Lady Broncos couldn’t solve the changes Batavia made at halftime.

“That’s what we were trying to figure out,” Coffey said. “I think they moved their defense back and our offense wasn’t there.”

Poling said he felt the difference in Batavia’s defense was two-fold: a change in attitude and a better understanding of each other.

“I think our back line got more fired up and more connected,” Poling said. “The first half, I think the back line struggled a bit to lock it in and keep them at bay. I think in the second half we did a much better job keeping the threat further up the field.

Both teams got an early Christmas present from the Goshen Lady Warrriors. Goshen’s 2-2 tie with Clinton-Massie brought the Lady Falcons back down to Western Brown and Batavia, setting up a battle over the last week of the regular season.

“We have to win out to lock it down,” Poling said. “It’s hard to win four games in a row. You just have to take it one game at a time and focus on that.”

Batavia was scheduled to face off against Clinton-Massie on Tuesday, October 13. The result of that game was not available at press time. Western Brown is slated to face off against the Lady Falcons on Thursday, October 15.