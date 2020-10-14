Submitted by Baldwin Wallace University.

Hunter Evans of Milford has been named a Brain Fellow by Baldwin Wallace University’s David and Frances Brain Center for Community Engagement. Evans, a graduate of Archbishop McNicholas High School, shared the honor with 10 other students.

Brain Fellows are student leaders addressing today’s most complex and challenging social issues while working to educate and empower the community to take action. During the yearlong program, Brain Fellows explore the nuances related to social change and leadership during weekly meetings, community events and discussions with community leaders.

Brain Fellows also determine a social change topic of focus, developing a “Vision Stand” as a culminating project during the fall semester. During the spring semester, they create a social change project that focuses on a social change issue and collaborates with an organization or group throughout the process. The project includes a plan for sustainability and a group presentation at the Ovation Festival, BW’s annual celebration of student achievement.

The Brain Fellowship is one of many programs organized by the David and Frances Brain Center for Community Engagement. Community groups interested in partnering with BW can contact the Center at 440-826-2403 or BrainCenter@bw.edu