Submitted by Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (of the Second Congressional District) addressed over 40 members and guests of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63 (Clermont County) on veteran-related topics at their October monthly meeting.

“We were honored to hear Congressman Wenstrup talk to our members, because he can relate to our specific issues,” Chapter Commander Gary Lytle said.

The Congressman related why he joined the Army in 1998 and why he felt he could make a difference in the military. The military has changed for the better, according to the Colonel in the Army Reserves, and it all started with the elevation of the military started by former President Ronald Reagan.

Currently the military is evolving with the concept of a “Soldier for Life.”

This idea is based upon working with the individual at the recruiting phase and assisting the development of a career pattern after the military service is completed.

“It proves that we (the military) care about you for life,” Wenstrup said.

The Second Congressional District was cited by the Congressman as “One of the Most Patriotic Districts in the Country,” with an abundance of veterans stretching from Pike County to Hamilton County. “These veterans know about serving and are proud about what they accomplished.”

In discussing military and veteran topics, the Representative talked about the emergence of the Space Command, formerly under the United States Air Force, as a separate and equal Command.

“The country that controls space and dictate its’ will on any other countries and that is why I support the Space Command as a separate entity,” Wenstrup said.

A question on the Toxic Open Burn Pits arose and the Congressman acknowledged that Representative Raul Ruiz, who he worked with on the Open Burn Pit Caucus, had introduced legislation on Sept. 15. This legislation would remove a Department of Veterans Affairs requirement that veterans must prove a direct link between a dozen listed diseases and exposure to burn pits and other toxins.

Wenstrup had previously co-sponsored a bill addressing Toxic Open Burn Pits. There were over 250 burn pits operated at U.S. military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan and elsewhere, used to dispose of all types of garbage, including plastics, batteries, tires computers, office equipment animal carcasses and hospital wastes. The airborne toxins from these fires have spread over the bases and the toxic exposure has contributed to problems of lung cancer, chronic bronchitis and other diseases.

Veterans, who served in locations where open burn pits were used by the military, were urged to enter their information in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pits Registry maintained by the VA. Over 212,000 veterans have already signed their names on the Registry.

The problem, according to the Congressman, is the VA trying to obtain certain data from the Department of Defense where the toxic open burn pits were located and when they were used. Legislation in the 117th Congressional Session may finally resolve the impasse.

The Congressman also discussed the VA’s removal of the 48 Hour Review Period of Veterans’ claims by veteran service organizations; the VA’s slow payment of bills to veterans and medical facilities incurred under the CHOICE Program; the MISSION Act of 2018, and the new Community Care Program.

“The Congressman covered a multitude of topics that were directly related to our disabled veterans.” Lytle said. “He was not only able to discuss the problems and deficiencies that we brought up, but he was also trying to get the corrective action needed to resolve the problem in Congress.”

“Congressman Wenstrup said that he was trying to make a difference when he joined the military and he certainly has with all of his actions in Washington,” Lytle added. “He was the first member of the House of Representatives to ever address our DAV Chapter #63 and we would like to formally commend him for visiting with us and serving our disabled veterans.”