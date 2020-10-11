Fall sports tournament draws held, brackets posted

A strange, different fall sports season turned its eye to the playoffs with the release of the sectional tournament draws for boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and cross country.

Clermont County athletes learned their postseason fate on Sunday, October 11.

In Division I volleyball, Milford drew the No. 9 overall seed. The Lady Eagles open the postseason against No. 28 Winton Woods on Wednesday, October 21 at 7:30. That contest is slated to be played at Lakota West.

Should the Lady Eagles advance, they would face No. 7 Mason on Saturday, October 24 at 3 p.m.

West Clermont earned the No. 15 seed in Division I. The Lady Wolves face Lakota East on October 21 at 7:30 p.m. Contests in this bracket are slated to be hosted at Lakota East, though the location could change to a neutral site prior to the game.

All four Clermont County Division II teams will be in action at Princeton High School on Saturday, October 24.

The day starts with the No. 7 New Richmond Lions taking on No. 5 Indian Hill at 1 p.m.

Four hours later, No. 10 Bethel-Tate is slated to face No. 3 Taylor. The night ends with a late game between No. 6 Batavia and No. 8 Goshen at 9 p.m.

In Division III, No. 2 Williamsburg opens their run at Milford High School on Saturday, October 24 at 3 p.m.

No. 7 Clermont Northeastern is slated to follow, facing of against either No. 11 St. Bernard or No. 12 Blanchester at 5 p.m. in Milford.

Should both of those Clermont County teams advance, they would meet up in the district semifinal at Indian Hill on Tuesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The county’s lone Division IV team begins tournament play at Reading High School on Tuesday, October 20. Felicity-Franklin drew the No. 5 seed and a first-round contest against No. 7 Middletown Christian.

Should the Lady Cardinals advance, they would face No. 4 Miami Valley Christian Academy on Saturday, October 24 at 2 p.m.

Over on the soccer field, Milford’s Lady Eagles earned the No. 7 seed and a first-round bye. They will host either No. 10 St. Ursula or No. 27 Princeton on October 24 at 7 p.m.

West Clermont also opens the postseason at home. The No. 20 Lady Wolves face No. 26 Edgewood on Tuesday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

Should they win, they would face a familiar foe. No. 2 Loveland, a fellow Eastern Cincinnati Conference squad, awaits the victor of West Clermont/Edgewood.

In Division II, No. 9 Batavia faces off against No. 3 Indian Hill to begin the tournament on October 20. The Lady Bulldogs would face No. 13 Bethel-Tate on October 24 with a win.

No. 10 New Richmond travels to No. 2 Badin on October 20 to open postseason play. The Lady Lions would visit No. 4 Taylor with a win.

Finally, No. 11 Goshen drew a first-round bye. The Lady Warriors face the winner of No. 1 Summit Country Day and No. 12 Norwood on October 24.

The county’s top-ranked Division III team, the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats, begin their tournament run on October 20 against No. 17 Purcell Marian.

No. 8 Clermont Northeastern hosts No. 15 Blanchester that same night, while No. 16 Felicity-Franklin is slated to visit No. 4 Reading.

A CNE victory would set the Lady Rockets up with another matchup against Deer Park, the No. 10 seed. The Lady Rockets defeated Deer Park in the sectional tournament last season.

Felicity would face No. 5 Seven Hills in the second round. Williamsburg’s win would give the Lady Wildcats a matchup against No. 18 St. Bernard on October 24.

In the boys draw, Milford earned the No. 8 seed and a Monday, October 19 contest against No. 15 LaSalle.

Should the Eagles advance, they would face either No. 12 Moeller or No. 22 Princeton on Thursday, October 22.

In that same part of the bracket, No. 29 West Clermont begins tournament play with a trip to No. 18 Talawanda. The Wolves would visit No. 4 Sycamore in the second round with a win.

No. 24 Goshen drew a first-round bye. The Warriors face either No. 10 Walnut Hills or No. 30 Western Hills on Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m.

In Division II, No. 9 Bethel-Tate visits No. 4 Wilmington on October 19. a win would give the Tigers a matchup against No. 6 Roger Bacon or No. 7 McNicholas on October 22.

No. 10 New Richmond drew a first-round matchup against No. 11 Clermont Northeastern. The winner of that contest gets either No. 15 Blanchester or top-ranked Wyoming.

Finally, Batavia drew the No. 14 seed in the bracket. The Bulldogs face No. 3 Indian Hill on October 19 to begin tournament play.

Felicity-Franklin’s tournament run begins on October 19 with a road trip to No. 9 Deer Park. The No. 8 Cardinals would face an undefeated, top-ranked Mariemont team with a win.

Williamsburg earned the No. 11 seed in the bracket. The Wildcats visit No. 4 Cincinnati Country Day at 5 p.m. on October 19.

Cross country draws were also held on October 11. Results have not yet been posted to the Southwest District website.