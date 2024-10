Submitted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to Wear

Wear a mask correctly and consistently for the best protection.

– Be sure to wash your hands before putting on a mask

– Do NOT touch the mask when wearing it

– Do wear a mask that: Covers your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin; Fits snugly against the sides of your face.

