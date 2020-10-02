Bethel-Tate can clinch an outright National Division title with a victory over Fayetteville while Milford heads to Anderson looking for a second straight Eastern Cincinnati Conference victory.

Western Brown at Batavia (7 p.m., Holman Stadium)

All Batavia athletic events will be streamed through the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network requires a subscription at $10.99 per month or $69.99 for a year.

Fayetteville-Perry at Bethel-Tate (7 p.m., Tiger Stadium)

Bethel-Tate is scheduled to live stream the Tigers’ regular-season ‘finale’ against Fayetteville via YouTube. The stream is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Williamsburg at Clermont Northeastern (7 p.m., Rockets Stadium)

CNERocketCast is scheduled to return after a one-week hiatus to stream the Rockets’ conference finale. A live audio stream is available on Mixlr via WildcatsSportsRadio.

New Richmond at Goshen (7 p.m., Jim Brown Stadium)

A live video feed of the showdown between the Lions and the Warriors will be available through the Goshen Local School District Facebook page. The Warriors plan to wear stickers tonight honoring George Rise, a former football coach, teacher and board member who died on September 23.

Milford at Anderson (7 p.m., Charles L. Brown Stadium)

The Eagles’ road tilt against Anderson will stream on USBN, the same platform that streams UC Clermont volleyball and basketball contests.

Sycamore at West Clermont (Canceled)

This game was canceled last week due to positive COVID-19 tests in the West Clermont program.