Submitted by Stepping Stones.

Stepping Stones will host the 2020 Golf Classic on Monday, Oct. 19 at the O’Bannon Creek Golf Club in Loveland. The morning flight will tee off at 8 a.m. and the afternoon flight will tee off at 1 p.m. Stepping Stones and event chair Steve Mennen invite you to enjoy a beautiful fall day with great food, refreshing drinks, exciting hole challenges, raffle prizes and more.

Presented by Niagara Bottling, the Golf Classic benefits Stepping Stones’ mission to build pathways to independence and promote inclusion for people with developmental and physical disabilities. Show your support by starting a team or becoming a sponsor. Following the afternoon flight, dinner options will be available and event winners will be announced. Stepping Stones will be adhering to all State of Ohio COVID-19 guidelines and will have enhanced safety protocols in place for the event.

“Stepping Stones plays such an integral role in our community,” event chair Steve Mennen said. “I’m so glad that we were able to put together a socially distant version of this event to keep our golfers safe while raising money for a cause we all care so much about.”

Event tickets are $200 for a single and $800 for a foursome. The O’Bannon Creek Golf Club is located at 6842 Oakland Road in Loveland, Ohio. To order tickets, visit SteppingStonesGolf.org. Volunteers are needed for the morning flight (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and the afternoon flight (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.). Visit bit.ly/GolfClassicVolunteer to sign up. For more information, contact Kelly Crow at 513-965-5148 or email Kelly.Crow@SteppingStonesOhio.org.

Who: Stepping Stones

What: Annual Golf Classic, Presented by Niagara Bottling

When: Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

Where: O’Bannon Creek Golf Club

Why: To raise money for year-round programs benefiting children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Stepping Stones is a United Way partner agency serving more than 1,100 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.