Submitted by Mercy.
Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic.
It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings. October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month observance provides a great reason to get back on track and schedule your screening.
Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.
For eight years, Mercy Health’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.
For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier.
If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.
You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait.
If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.
Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in October:
Anderson Township, Kroger
7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255
October 1, 2020, 7:30 a.m.
Bridgetown, Mercy Health – Westside Internal Medicine
5525 Marie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248
October 26, 2020, 1 p.m.
Dent, Mercy Health – Dent Crossing Family Medicine
6507 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45247
October 6, 2020, 7 a.m.
Evendale, Walgreens
3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
October 20, 2020, 2 p.m.
Fairfield, Mercy Health – Fairfield Family Medicine
741 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014
October 19, 2020, 1 p.m.
Finneytown, Kroger
8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231
October 5, 2020, 12:30 p.m.
October 29, 2020, noon.
Forest Park, Kroger
1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
October 9, 2020, 12:30 p.m.
Hamilton, Princeton Pike Church of God
1815 Tuley Road, Hamilton, OH 45011
October 31, 2020, 10 a.m.
Loveland, Walgreens
10529 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140
October 1, 2020, 1:30 p.m.
Mason, Deerfield Town Center
5503 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, OH 45040
October 5, 2020, 7:30 a.m.
Mt. Orab, Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Family Medicine
621 W. Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154
October 27, 2020, 7 a.m.
Northgate, Kroger
3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251
October 9, 2020, 8 a.m.
October 26, 2020, 12:30 p.m.
Oakley, Mercy Health – Rookwood Medical Center
4101 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209
October 26, 2020, 7:30 a.m.
Oakley, Rookwood Commons
2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209
October 26, 2020, 7 a.m.
Sardinia, Mercy Health – Sardinia Family Medicine
7109 Bachman Road, Sardinia, OH 45171
October 23, 2020, 8 a.m.
West Chester, Fitworks
7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester, OH 45069
October 12, 2020, 7:30 a.m.
October 19, 2020, 8 a.m.
Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.
Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.