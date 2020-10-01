Submitted by Mercy.

Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic.

It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings. October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month observance provides a great reason to get back on track and schedule your screening.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier.

If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait.

If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in October:

Anderson Township, Kroger

7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255

October 1, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Bridgetown, Mercy Health – Westside Internal Medicine

5525 Marie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248

October 26, 2020, 1 p.m.

Dent, Mercy Health – Dent Crossing Family Medicine

6507 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45247

October 6, 2020, 7 a.m.

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

October 20, 2020, 2 p.m.

Fairfield, Mercy Health – Fairfield Family Medicine

741 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

October 19, 2020, 1 p.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

October 5, 2020, 12:30 p.m.

October 29, 2020, noon.

Forest Park, Kroger

1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

October 9, 2020, 12:30 p.m.

Hamilton, Princeton Pike Church of God

1815 Tuley Road, Hamilton, OH 45011

October 31, 2020, 10 a.m.

Loveland, Walgreens

10529 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140

October 1, 2020, 1:30 p.m.

Mason, Deerfield Town Center

5503 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, OH 45040

October 5, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Mt. Orab, Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Family Medicine

621 W. Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154

October 27, 2020, 7 a.m.

Northgate, Kroger

3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

October 9, 2020, 8 a.m.

October 26, 2020, 12:30 p.m.

Oakley, Mercy Health – Rookwood Medical Center

4101 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

October 26, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Oakley, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

October 26, 2020, 7 a.m.

Sardinia, Mercy Health – Sardinia Family Medicine

7109 Bachman Road, Sardinia, OH 45171

October 23, 2020, 8 a.m.

West Chester, Fitworks

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester, OH 45069

October 12, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

October 19, 2020, 8 a.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.